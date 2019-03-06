Inspired by the success of the Greatest Showman and fueled with a passion to perform, former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos (veh-NARR-dohs) has created a traveling circus with vintage Americana theme and Broadway-style circus performers that is setting up under the Big Top in Riverview this month. The Venardos Circus offers a show filled with world-class human performers, huge thrills and endless laughs.

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. With an amazing assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, balancing, comedy, daredevilry, magic, musical production and more, this amazing Circus experience will truly delight adults and kids of all ages.

Tickets are available at www.liveyourcircusdream.com and the circus, which travels across the U.S., will be local in Riverview at the corner of Watson Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave. near Winthrop from March 13-24. Performances will be held every evening Wednesday through Sunday and matinees on weekends. Find more details at www.facebook.com/VenardosCircus/.

An interactive pre-show party begins one hour before each show time with opportunities to meet the cast, snap selfies and play games.

Classic circus treats including popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, snow cones, lemonade and more are available to purchase. The main event is a 90-minute show with short intermission.

The tent will be set up on the grass lot on the southwest corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Watson Rd.,11349 W Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

General Admission seating is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger.

Preferred seating is available in rows 2 and 3 for $35 per person and Ringmaster VIP is $45 per person. Learn more and reserve tickets at VenardosCircus.com.