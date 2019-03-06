The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members have been busy welcoming and celebrating local businesses to the area.

GRCC Celebrates Velox Insurance’s Arrival

GRCC members were invited to a ribbon-cutting celebration with a brand-new member, Velox Insurance. Included in the celebration were members of the Reis family (owner) as well as friends and staff.

Velox Insurance in Riverview has adopted state-of-the-art technology that allows it to quickly compare multiple insurance rates in less than 10 minutes. Insurance products offered include ATV, Auto, Boat, Motorcycle, Recreational Vehicle, Condo, Homeowners, Landlord, Mobile Home, Renters, Commercial Auto and General Liability.

Velox Insurance is at 13220 Boyette Rd. in Riverview and is located in the Villages of Boyette. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 425-5115 or visit www.veloxinsurance.com/riverview/.

Tractor Supply Company Opens

GRCC members were excited to be up and at it early on a Saturday morning to welcome the brand new Tractor Supply Company on Big Bend Rd. to the community. The ribbon-cutting, held in January, included chamber members, community members as well as some furry friends—baby goats, bunnies, chicks, rabbits, calves and ponies.

Tractor Supply Company (TSC) owns and operates over 1,700 stores in 49 states supplying basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners. This new store in Riverview even includes an indoor Pet Wash Station. For a minimal fee you can bring your favorite fur baby down for an easy bath, including all the supplies you might need.

Tractor Supply Company is located at 10749 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Hours of operation are Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Visit www.tractorsupply.com.

GRCC Celebrates Kiwanis Club Of Riverview 1st Anniversary In Riverview

GRCC members were invited to celebrate a ribbon-cutting with the Kiwanis Club of Riverview.

The Kiwanis Club of Riverview is dedicated to serving through various service and fundraising projects and recently celebrated its first year anniversary in service to the community. The Kiwanis Club of Riverview is part of Kiwanis International, an organization serving to help children for over 100 years.

Regular meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Alley at Southshore, 10221 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Visit www.riverviewkiwanis.com.

GRCC Celebrates New Member Diana Sutton Of Homeward Real Estate

GRCC members were excited to celebrate new member Diana Sutton of Homeward Real Estate. She is a full-service realtor specializing in Residential Property Management. She has over 15 years of property management training and experience. Established in 2005, Homeward Real Estate is a full-service real estate company with five offices around the bay area with 100+ realtors.

Call 245-8104 or email suttondiana@aol.com. Visit www.homewardre.com.

GRCC Celebrates The Opening Of Bill Kagey Enterprises

The opening of Bill Kagey Enterprises was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting with GRCC members, who came out to support the event, which included a free inaugural event: Developing the Leader Within – Leadership Development Workshop.

Bill Kagey is a former Liberty University and Dallas Cowboy, New York field goal kicker, speaker and author. Bill Kagey Enterprises focuses on Kagey’s experience as a motivational speaker, author and coach, along with his human resources and communications talents. As an experienced speaker, he has presented to audiences both large and small in a variety of different settings and contexts.

To reach Bill Kagey Enterprises, please text a message to 600-9446 or visit www.billkageyevents.com.

Nationwide Vision Celebrates Its First Year

GRCC members welcomed new member Nationwide Vision at last month’s membership meeting and celebrated its first year in business.

Nationwide Vision has 110 locations in Arizona, Florida and Nevada. Its 13 locations in the Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties are all new to Florida, and patients’ eye health have been a priority in Arizona for over 30 years. Nationwide Vision will give you personalized attention as a small, privately owned company, but will also match the convenience and prices of a large chain. The doctors provide services ranging from routine eye exams to treatment of more complex eye issues.

Nationwide Vision is located at 3875 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Call 246-3186 or visit www.nationwidevision.com.

GRCC Celebrates As GTE Financial Opens Newest Community Financial Center

GRCC members were invited to celebrate with GTE Financial at the Riverview Community Financial Center’s Grand Opening event. Members and the community enjoyed the DJ and Live Remote with Rumba 106.5, free food and drinks, including fun for the kids.

Founded in 1935 during the Great Depression, GTE Financial is one of the largest locally owned and operated financial institutions in the nation with convenient locations and free ATMs throughout Tampa Bay. With over 20 locations within the Tampa Bay area, GTE Financial is thrilled to make Riverview a part of the family.

GTE Financial is located at 11480 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit www.gtefinancial.org.