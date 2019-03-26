On Easter Sunday, church buildings will once again be filled to the brim with record attendances. Easter is one of the most popular church attendance days of the year. But what about the next Sunday? Or the Sunday after?

Just like spring-cleaning happens only once a year, that shouldn’t be the only time you clean for 12 months. Maybe if you’re like many of us, you may have become caught up in your children’s sporting events, extracurricular activities, work, chores, etc., and Sundays have indeed become your day of rest. But God wants to recharge your soul each week with encouragement and Christian fellowship.

If you’ve fallen out of the habit of a weekly church routine, maybe consider this Easter as your starting point. Commit to honoring and celebrating the God that loves you and get your family involved in church again. Christ’s resurrection is something that should be celebrated every day, not just once a year. Blessings to you and your family this Easter as you celebrate this sacred day.

