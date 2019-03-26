Six Artists Compete To Win Gospel Music Recording Contract

Six gospel music artists will have the chance to become a gospel music star on a new reality program called The Gospel. Throughout eight episodes, contestants compete for a national management contract with T.D. Jakes’ Dexterity Sounds and Marquis Boone Music Group. The first of its kind for gospel music, the winner of this competition will perform at the International Pastors and Leadership Conference in Tampa on Thursday, April 25.

The Gospel will serve as a platform for up-and-coming gospel artists while inspiring viewers through their faith-filled musical performances. Not only will artists discover stardom, but they will also experience the hustle and drive necessary to rise in the entertainment industry. Contestants were discovered via video recordings submitted on social media. A sneak peek of the series is available at www.gospelmusic.org.

The 2019 International Pastors and Leadership Conference takes place Thursday-Saturday, April 25-27 at the Tampa Convention Center. At the conference, Jakes will also be unveiling his latest book, Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power. For more information, visit www.PastorsAndLeaders.org.

After Only 5 Months, ‘Pause to Pray’ Radio Feature Now Airing On 225+ Stations Nationwide

The Presidential Prayer Team, the national, nonpartisan prayer ministry for America and its leaders, announced today the rapid growth of its ‘Pause to Pray’ radio program, a daily one-minute feature dedicated to praying for a different national leader, which is now airing on 229 stations across 40 states after launching in October.

‘Pause to Pray’ was designed to create opportunities for Americans across the country to come together in prayer for the nation’s leaders. It is one of the many unique products developed by The Presidential Prayer team to engage more Americans in daily prayer at a deep level. Radio stations can access the free program through the Amb-OS system or make a direct request for the feature online via www.PausetoPray.org.

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is a national, nonpartisan ministry dedicated to a focused mission of encouraging, inspiring and praying for the president and leadership of the United States of America. To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org.

Family-Owned Dress Company, Kid’s Dream Launches Online Shop For First Communion Season

Kid’s Dream, a staple in special occasion dresses for young girls worldwide, known for offering luxury dresses at affordable prices, is proud to announce the launch of its retail website and communion dress line for 2019. The new communion dress line will have something for every young girl preparing for her First Holy Communion.

The Kid’s Dream Online Shop will offer the same collections as they do for its 500+ retailers that are in more than 30 countries, giving shoppers direct access to the elegant range of styles from classic to modern communion options that meet most parish guidelines.

Kid’s Dream takes its community responsibility seriously and has a standing partnership to donate dresses in its one-for-one program with nonprofit Baby2Baby. The family-owned company offers a personalized touch to customer service and also free domestic shipping on orders more than $30. New communion shoppers receive a 15 percent discount code for signing up and have the option to make installment payments for dress orders via AfterPay.

Kid’s Dream is a family-owned and operated special occasion girl’s dress that specializes in flower girl dresses, Easter dresses, communion dresses, graduation dresses, holiday dresses and christening gowns.

For more information, visit www.KidsDreamUS.com or follow @kidsdreamus on Instagram or Pinterest.