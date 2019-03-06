Oftentimes, people might find themselves getting frustrated due to various issues with their computers, phones and other devices and want easy to understand solutions. Keep I.T. Simple (KITS) Computer Services, LLC, strives to help customers through their tech troubles with little hassle for a satisfying service.

Established in 2013, originally named VivJer Computers, KITS Computers offers a large variety of I.T. services, such as getting started with new systems (desktops, laptops, tablets, Apple), repairing existing systems, upgrades, home wiring, networking assistance, data recovery and extraction, virus removal and more. Additionally, KITS Computers offers monthly, quarterly or semiannual maintenance contracts.

“From retrieving data from non-working hard drives, to removing malicious viral attacks on more than one computer system in a business office, to establishing network connectivity when other people failed, we have done our very best in a number of circumstances to help people, both residential and commercial,” said Jerry Rothstein, founder of KITS Computers. He added that customers do not have to bring their electronics, as KITS Computers can come to them instead.

Rothstein has been in the I.T. industry since 1993 and has been proudly providing his experience and services to the local homes and businesses of the Tampa Bay area, its surrounding areas and Sarasota County. KITS Computers is also part of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Taking Care of Business (TCOB) and SouthShore Business Association.

Rothstein stressed the importance of having backups for devices and data, as one never knows what can go wrong. “Whether it’s a battery backup to allow you to properly shut down the computer when your power goes off or an external hard drive or flash drive to backup your most important data, I can’t stress those two items enough.”

“We strive to be a business you can count on, both in commitment and integrity,” said Rothstein. “We are proud of our positive track record.”

KITS Computers is located 1210 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays are available only by scheduling an appointment beforehand.

For more information, visit www.kitscomputers.com, go through the website’s Support page, call 689-5028 or email info@kitscomputers.com. To schedule an appointment, call the number above.