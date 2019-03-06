When South Tampa’s Paintball Co. originally opened its nearly seven-acre property in August 2014, it quickly gained a loyal following of paintball enthusiasts. Owner and operator Amy Abdnour took great pride in providing a safe and fun paintball experience to everyone including first timers, students, children, families as well as paintball aficionados.

Paintball is known as one of the world’s most exciting outdoor participation sports. Paintball is played in more than 104 countries by millions of people who share a common desire for adventure and a strong competitive spirit.

South Tampa’s Paintball Co. is no exception. Each weekend would find the field filled with people getting out to the great outdoors for strategic and friendly games of paintball. South Tampa Paintball Co. also hosted summer camps that were popular for kids and parents alike.

“We took a break following our annual summer camp last year,” said Abdnour. “We used that time to refresh our fields and make some exciting improvements.”

Among those improvements are streamlined air stations, new nets, a new bunker theme, added fort and woods elements and a significantly improved standard rental package.

“And most exciting, we have all new rental equipment,” said Abdnour. “We have improved our standard rental guns to the Planet Eclipse EMEK 100 and have added low impact party options.”

Abdnour is excited about the changes and ensures that families will have a great time at the park playing paintball, celebrating birthdays, enjoying team building and relaxing in a family-friendly and scenic park.

“I love seeing people outside running and playing, children finding an activity they enjoy and a game in which they can excel as well as families, friends and coworkers playing and laughing together,” said Abdnour.

South Tampa’s Paintball Co. is currently offering a free entry on Sunday for anyone returning with a Saturday wristband.

“You will recognize many of our familiar faces as we work hard each and every day to provide our customers with an outstanding experience,” said Abdnour. “We are looking forward to exceeding your expectations in 2019.”

South Tampa’s Paintball Co. is located at 3378 S. 50th St. in Tampa, also known as U.S. 41, just south of Causeway Blvd. and the railroad tracks.

Visit www.southtampapaintballs.com, call 956-2038 or email southtampapaintballinfo@gmail.com.