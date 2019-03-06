Mark your calendar for Friday, April 12 for the fifth annual Impact’s Got Talent. Impact’s fundraiser, based off the NBC’s television show America’s Got Talent, showcases singers, dancers and musicians and more.

The festivities will be held at Bloomingdale High School and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. as students of all ages take the stage to vie for the $250 grand prize. Additionally, first and second place trophies will be awarded in each category. The event will also hold a 50/50 raffle along with its highly-anticipated silent auction.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the door. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program.

Angie Kagey, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit explained its mission, “Impact educates and empowers teens to make healthy choices by avoiding high-risk behavior.”

The nonprofit tackles tough subjects like drugs, alcohol and sex through clubs, classrooms, its Summer Staff program, camps and more. Impact’s Summer Staff is eight-week program, where a group of selected students perform comedic skits that touch on powerful subjects and encourage abstinence and healthy lifestyle choices.

Kagey continued, “Last year, our Summer Staff program reached over 750 students and 28 site locations in Hillsborough and Polk County over the summer at area Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, Parks & Recreation Centers and other community organizations.”

Impact lives up to its name as Nick Lazaro, a senior at Newsome High school, explained, “Impact has helped me personally because it allowed me to become more confident in my ability to speak in public. Through my time in the program, I made lasting friendships and will never forget my time being an Impact summer staffer.”

Impact receives its funding from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, local pregnancy centers, individuals, churches, businesses and fundraising events. On Thursday, October 3, Impact will hold its annual Celebration Dinner at The Regent in Riverview.

For more information on Impact, visit www.whatisimpact.com or its Facebook page @whatisimpact. For further questions or to become an event sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or 264-9368. Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.