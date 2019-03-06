The SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin will exhibit ‘Fandom Art Gallery’ this May and June. All area artists who love sci-fi, fantasy, manga and anime are encouraged to enter up to four pieces.

The application deadline is Friday, April 5. All accepted artwork will be displayed in the John Crawford Art Gallery at the library. An Artists’ Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to Melanie Hanson, who is the Library Services and Technology Guide II/ Art Coordinator for the SouthShore Regional Library, “This exhibit is designed to celebrate pop culture and the ways in which it inspires people to create. It is definitely for those to declare what they are a fan of and what they are obsessed with as it pertains to TV, movies and games.”

The ‘Fandom Art Gallery’ is open to all area residents of all ages. Artwork which is accepted will be hung on seven ft. by four ft. green panels in a gallery setting. Artwork must include appropriate hardware so that it can be hung. Easels will not be permitted and no wall space will be provided.

All potential exhibitors must submit a digital photo of the artwork they want to submit. Entries can be submitted to SouthShoreArt@hillsboroughcounty.org. In addition, all exhibitors must submit biographical information on their art education, exhibits and shows, awards and an Artist Statement. You can obtain a copy of the application and pertinent rules by visiting the front desk of the library.

The SouthShore Regional Library is committed to providing exhibition space for artwork created by area artists. Hanson added, “The library has a commitment to art. Our 2020 vision is to continue to promote culture and leisure. Art is an important form of expression. We will always continue to promote art through the library. Art of all genres should be considered and accepted by the community because it offers up a uniquely individual expression that offers up a piece of the culture when it was created.”

The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.