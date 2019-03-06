The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub in Ruskin offers a great lineup of entertainment. It is both fun and close to home. Be sure to check out the great acts they have to offer. Georgia Vahue, Executive Director for the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “Guests who attend the Firehouse Pub, attend for the entertainment and for the experience.”

Come to the Firehouse Pub and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 16, as Mike Donahue and Third Man Out perform. Donahue plays guitar and provides lead vocals. He has been playing Irish music since 1993. Don Pigeon plays the guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, flute and some vocals. He has been interested in Irish music since childhood and has performed in local festivals. Darin Graves can play anything with strings and will provide fiddle accompaniment to the group. Graves has played the fiddle for 12 years.

On Friday, March 22, come out for an evening of laughs as the Firehouse Pub presents headliner Rahm Hortman featuring Devin Siebold. Hortman offers a unique blend of profanity-free banter filled with observations about everyday life. No one is safe from his observations. Siebold, who is from Orlando, is regularly featured on BoredTeachers.com. He can be seen on Hulu, Fusion, Travel Channel and Fox, with specials on iTunes and Amazon. Siebold is the recipient of numerous comedic awards.

Next, on Saturday, March 30, come listen to the music of Sonny and Perley as they perform material from the Great American Songbook, Golden Age of Popular Song 1920s – 1950s and the Post Golden Age of Songs from the 1960s – 1980s coupled with International Cabaret music and Brazil Bossa Nova. The duo interprets and performs songs in their own inimitable artistic style.

On Saturday, April 6, the Gypsy Star Band will perform. Tampa Bay’s Gypsy Star artfully fuses original indie folk rock with rhythms from around the world to create their unique sound.

All of the shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of show tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. You can purchase tickets by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 645-7651. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.