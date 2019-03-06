The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin will host ‘Draw In’ (formerly called Ruskin’s Annual Big Draw). ‘Draw In’ will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center located at 101 1st Ave. N.E.

‘Draw In’ is the Firehouse Cultural Center’s very own version of an international event known as the Big Draw. According to Tuli Carswell, Chair of Draw In and a member of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Board of Directors, “We changed the name of the event to the Draw In because we wanted to make it more community centric in keeping with the overall mission of the Firehouse Cultural Center.”

Draw In will feature a variety of art activities and experiences. Everything is open to the public and is free to attend. There will be activities for both adults and children. All activities are led by instructors who are professional artists and art educators.

Activities that will be featured at Draw In include painting with feet and large brushes; printmaking with fish and ferns; body tracing with chalk; and drawing circles. The instructors will include renowned artist and USF Professor Emeritus, Bruce Marsh; Dee Hood from the Ringling School of Art and Design; Susan Fredericks from the Tampa Museum of Art; and Tuli Carswell from the Firehouse Cultural Center.

In addition to all of the art activities and experiences, the Firehouse Cultural Center will have a food truck on hand for tasty snacks and refreshments. Music will be provided by the Firehouse Cultural Center’s radio station, WPHX.

Carswell added, “I love the Firehouse Cultural Center and all of the programming that is offered here. We just want everyone to come out and participate and let their creative expressions shine and have fun.”

There is no need to preregister for the Draw In. Everyone can just stop by and try one or all of the fun art activities that day.

The Firehouse sits on land first donated to Hillsborough county by the Ruskin Commongood Society, which was founded Ruskin in 1908. The community of Ruskin was formed as an idealist, egalitarian community strongly influenced by the writings and philosophy of John Ruskin, the English art critic, social thinker, poet and artist.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3). For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.