By Lisa Meredith and Lynn Barber

Twice a year, the UF/IFAS Extension Service of Hillsborough County sponsors a Recycled Yard Art Contest, one at the Hillsborough County Fair and one at the Florida State Fair. The purpose of the Recycled Yard Art Contest is to increase environmental awareness and encourage reuse/recycling of materials into yard art.

The competition involved two and three-dimensional art created from items already used for their original purpose. During the 12 days of the 2019 Florida State Fair, attendees voted for the People’s Choice award on one of the 17 entries submitted.

The votes have been tallied, all 10,801, and the winner is: Andy Hamilton for the ‘Dragon’ created with chains, car parts and tools.

Hamilton also won first place as determined by total vote count for the ‘Dragon.’

The second place award went to Hamilton for ‘Trixie’ made with a dress form, car parts and tools.

James Shull received the third place award for his mini chopper created with old tools, wrenches and sockets.

Unfortunately, no entries were received from elementary, middle or high school students.

Some interesting and creative entries were received once again this year. Each of us would probably be surprised at how creative we can be. This is a great time to put on your thinking caps for a Recycled Yard Art project you have been considering creating…and create it. The next Recycled Yard Art competition will take place in the fall of 2019 at the Hillsborough County Fair and again at the Florida State Fair in 2020. Please plan to participate.

The winning entries will be on display at the UF/IFAS Extension Service until Thursday, March 7. It is located at 5339 CR 579 in Seffner. You are welcome to stop by and stroll through the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden and see what else is offered. Thanks for Reducing, Reusing, Recycling and Repeating.