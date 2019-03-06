Information Session At Kids Community College

You are cordially invited to attend a parent information session to learn more about Kids Community College Preparatory High School, located at 10550 Johanna Ave. in Riverview. The session will take place on Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be an opportunity to tour the campus and answer questions you may have. Light refreshments will be served.

To RSVP, please contact Cari Caballero at frontofficw@kidscc.org or call 699-5751.

Book Sale At Riverview Library

The Friends of the Riverview Library is holding a Book Sale at the Library on Friday, March 29 from 1-5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

You will find books, CDs, audios, children’s, youth, cookbooks, history and more. Baked goodies will also be available.

Riverview Library is located at 10509 Riverview Dr. For more information on programs at the library, inquire at the Library Service Desk, call 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org.

25th Annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Memorial Sport Clays Classic

Children’s Home Network is hosting its 25th Annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Memorial Sporting Clays Classic on Saturday, March 23 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O’ Lakes.

The day includes breakfast, complimentary ammunition and shirt, a golf cart for four, a full round of clays and BBQ lunch including brews. Shooters and spectators will also have the opportunity to participate in the card draw for a chance to win fabulous prizes including outdoor equipment, airline tickets and more.

This event has raised over $2 million for Children’s Home Network since 1995. To learn more about the Children’s Home Network and the Sporting Clays Classic or to register for the event, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org/clays or contact Lauren Ruiz, Event and Community Engagement Manager at 864-1537 or Lruiz@childrenshomenetwork.org.

Hillsborough County Helps Students Achieve Higher Education Goals With Scholarships

College scholarships are available to qualified Hillsborough County residents through the Community Action Board Scholarship Program this year.

Hillsborough County Social Services has partnered with the Community Action Board again to offer scholarships for up to $5,000 to eligible students—both new and existing college students—who wish to continue their education by attending an institution of higher learning.

Scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year will be accepted through Friday, March 29. Recipients will be notified in writing prior to the start of the fall semester. Applicants need to meet the following eligibility requirements to be awarded a scholarship:

Must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent (16-year-olds may apply if they are graduating seniors); reside in Hillsborough County; have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and household income must fall within 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

The following criteria will also be used to evaluate applicants: Community service and school involvement; application and letters of recommendation; academic record (Transcript); essay response and panel interview participation.

Application materials can be downloaded at https://hcflgov.formstack.com/forms/community_action_board_scholarship_application.

Students may submit completed applications online, via mail or deliver applications in person to any County Community Resource Center. Mailed applications can be sent to P.O. Box 1110, Department of Social Services 24th Floor, Attention Nekeva Johnson, Tampa, FL 33601.

Over the past four years, 231 scholarships have been awarded to deserving high school and college students across Hillsborough County, accounting for more than $1 million to further their education.

Fundraiser To Help South County Spartans Athletic League

A fundraiser will be held for the South County Spartans Athletic League on Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at Cutter’s Cigars, located at 715 W. Lumsden Ave. in Brandon. The Bantner Law Firm is the presenting sponsor and Minuteman Press is the ticket sponsor. Tickets are $20 and entitle each purchaser to one free beer and one free premium cigar. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction presented by Socially Funded.

For more information, please contact Adam Bantner at 416-7965 or Adam@TampaCrimeAttorneys.com to purchase tickets.