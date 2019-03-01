A Lithia family made its national television debut last month after an exciting move. Franka Potter and her four children were featured on HGTV’s popular television show House Hunters, finding their new home in FishHawk.

Potter, who was moving to the Tampa area from the British Virgin Islands following a divorce from her husband of 15 years, was approached by her realtor asking if she would be interested in being on the show.

“I said yes, and everything went from there,” she said.

When looking for a house in the Tampa area, Potter told her realtor that she would like to find a beautiful, safe home with four to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, an open-plan living room, yard and home office in a great school district, as her children range in age from 6 to 14 years old.

“I started out looking at three communities in the Wesley Chapel area; while they were beautiful, they did not meet the exact needs for my family,” said Potter. “My realtor asked if I was willing to travel a little further as she thought Lithia would provide all I wanted and more as a newly single mom. On the first visit, I knew it was everything my children and I wanted and needed and that our search was over.”

The team filmed for five days and, according to Potter, the post-production, editing, approvals and script took eight months to complete.

“The show was like the icing on the cake,” she said. “We were able to document this beautiful, exciting and new experience. It was a joy for the children and their new friends as well.”

Potter and her family moved into the home July 1, 2018 and are so far very happy there.

“The schools are amazing,” she said. “The parental involvement is amazing. There are amazing facilities with low turnover rates, beautiful scenery and we even have a beautiful peacock family of eight birds living close by.”

The family can be found enjoying the nature trails and visiting the shops, restaurants and activities in Brandon.

“I enjoy the lakes and the waterways, as they remind me of island life in the Caribbean,” said Potter.

To learn more about House Hunters and the schedule of showings, visit www.hgtv.com.