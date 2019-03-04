It is not enough to meet customers’ expectations. For Mike and Adriane Wonderlin, the new owners of Budget Blinds of North Tampa, Land O’ Lakes and Brandon, the goal is to exceed expectations.

After working for Budget Blinds for more than 10 years, the couple purchased the three Tampa-area franchises from the previous owners in June 2018. The Wonderlins moved to Florida in 2008 when the original owners offered Mike a job working for Budget Blinds.

“At that time, he had already been in the window treatment industry for eight years and we were looking to get away from the cold winters in Illinois,” said Adriane. “He immediately took a design consultant position in warm, sunny Tampa and continued to work for the previous owners, The Trotters.”

As the business continued to grow, Mike was instrumental in hiring and training new employees. Eventually expanding to 27 employees and two showrooms, the company had continued to put people first.

“The majority of employees have stayed with Budget Blinds for five plus years,” said Adriane. “This includes Derenda Burdette, the administrative assistant who has spent the past 12 years giving amazing service to her customers in the Tampa area. She is truly an asset to this team.”

While customers are welcome to visit either showroom, most customers love the personal engagement with a design consultant that will come to your home. This complimentary service allows the customer to browse a complete line of window coverings, including blinds, shades, shutters, romans, cellular or woven woods as well as drapery, cornices and valances, all in the comfort of your home.

The company’s motto, ‘A style and service for every budget,’ is something that the Wonderlins appreciate and follow. Budget Blinds offers a wide variety of window treatments to fit any home, at any cost. Budget Blinds has more than 1,200 locally owned franchises serving 10,000 sites in the United State and Canada.

The showroom that serves the Brandon area is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. A second showroom on Fletcher Ave. serves the New Tampa, Wesley Chapel area.

Showroom hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To schedule a complimentary appointment in home consultation, call 445-7121. Visit www.budgetblinds.com/northtampa/.