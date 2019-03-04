Anne Frank once said, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” Christine Acosta would agree with Frank about wanting to improve our world. In 2014, she started Pedal Power Promoters, LLC as a way to connect local businesses and the bicycle community in Tampa Bay.

“I started Pedal Power Promoters shortly after my father passed,” Acosta said. “I always rode bikes for transportation and recreation. I was determined to make a difference in the community and I wanted to connect with others in the community who loved cycling.” Pedal Power Promoters LLC was born.

Pedal Power Promoters connects and empowers bicyclists and businesses. “We generate improvements in the areas of safety, wellness, education, sustainability and profit for private and public enterprises and their respective publics,” Acosta said. “We create and implement Bicycle-Friendly Business Certification programs that are recognized by The League of American Bicyclists and also provide professional bike valet services through Two Wheel Valet to serve and grow the pedal population.”

Acosta and her team at Pedal Power Promoters are also advocates for bicycle friendliness and safety. By working closely with private and public sector stakeholders, the company seeks to elevate the area to world-class status for bicycle commuters.

“We collaborate with critical local, regional and national cycling stakeholders,” Acosta said. “We work with transportation management organizations, urban planning experts, Florida Department of Transportation, the League of American Bicyclists, metropolitan planning organization committees, tour and bike share operators, cycling clubs and event planners.”

Acosta and Pedal Power Promoters also help promote the Tampa and St. Pete Bike Share Program. She and her team would love to get the Brandon community involved with the Bike Share Program as well as get local Brandon businesses certified as bicycle-friendly.

“These programs are valuable to the community and they give vital information on if the community needs to add more bicycle lanes that will improve bicycle safety on our roads,” Acosta said.

If you would like to learn more about Pedal Power Promoters, LLC or if you would like to have your business certified to be bicycle-friendly, visit www.pedalpowerpromoters.com or call Acosta at 263-4785.