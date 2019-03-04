On February 6, Michael Russin fulfilled his dream and signed a scholarship for track and field to Florida International University. “It means a lot because it’s something that I’ve always dreamed of in my life,” said Russin. “All the work that was put in has finally paid off.”

Russin was on the varsity track and field team at Newsome all four years, and he competed at AAU events as well. During his time in high school and AAU, he participated in shot put, discus, javelin, triple jump and long jump. At FIU he will strictly be a thrower, competing in shot put, discus, javelin and hammer for Head Coach Ryan Heberling. Russin, who had many scholarship offers, said that he chose FIU because of the players and coaches, and that it felt like home when he visited the campus.

The track and field star had a much decorated career, not only as an athlete, but as a student as well. He was the team captain this past season; he went to the regional finals in his sophomore and junior seasons; he was named Most Valuable Field Player for the team in 2016, 2017 and 2018; and he holds the records for shot put and discus at Newsome his freshman through junior seasons. He was class president for his last three years of high school, he is a senior senator in student government, president of the Helping Others Today club, president of the Green Club, was inducted into the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Rho Kappa and he won Homecoming King.

“Mike is a great kid who works extremely hard and was a pleasure to coach,” said Newsome Coach Kevin Sharp. “I wish him all the best at FIU, and know he will do well in whatever he pursues.”

In addition to Coach Sharp, Russin also credits his success to his parents, his former coach Patrick Callaghan and his strength and conditioning Coach Joe Osborn at Southeast Elite.

Russin will major in business real estate and land development at FIU. He would like to win a conference championship and national championship at FIU, and his ultimate goal is to get invited to the Olympic trials. He would like to go to grad school for commercial real estate and land development as well.