Local lawyer and sports agent Glen Lansky has several clients that are in the NFL and some that have potential to get drafted into the league. Since 2005, Lansky’s Elite Sports Agency has represented over 100 NFL football players.

Among the potential future NFL players are two Newsome High School graduates—North Dakota State running back Bruce Anderson and University of Alabama Birmingham defensive tackle Bentley Easley, who are both eligible for this year’s NFL draft coming up in April.

Bruce Anderson recently played in the Senior Bowl for top NFL prospects. Lansky said that Anderson has a great chance to be the first player from Newsome High School to ever get drafted. Anderson played for North Dakota State where he was an All-American.

According to Lansky, Anderson has all the skill sets that NFL teams looks for, including pass blocking, receiving and running. He plays special teams as well. “It’s really nice to be a local sports agency and represent local players,” said Lansky. “It doesn’t happen very often.”

Lansky’s law group, Lansky Law Group, also offers a $1,000 college scholarship each year to a Newsome graduate heading to law school. They are currently accepting 500-word essays on why applicants are interested in law and why they think they would be a good lawyer. They will award a scholarship in April of this year. The cut-off for applicants is Friday, March 15. Please send applications and essay to office@LanskyLawGroupFL.com to submit.

Other clients include Bucs linebacker Garrison Sandborn, Patriots linebacker Albert McClellan, 49ers running back Matt Breida and Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris. Other players that are eligible for this year’s draft include, Kentucky cornerback Chris Westry, Alabama State safety Kurron Ramsey, Akron linebacker Brian Bell and Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Quin McElfresh.

“It’s really exciting to be able to represent local players, especially good-character kids like these,” said Lansky. “We only try to deal with the good-character kids that are dedicated and determined to make it. Most of our guys have been undrafted free agents over the years, so it’s been really nice to see them excel in the league.”

Anderson and Easley are also planning to host a pre-draft football camp in mid-April for high school football players to talk about their experiences and run through some drills and skills at Newsome High School.

For information, visit the website at ESAFootball.com and www.fishhawklawyer.com.