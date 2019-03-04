Local families are invited to have fun for a good cause this month. The Florida Hawks Futball Club (FHFC) is hosting its annual Spring Kick Off event on Friday, March 8 with fun for the whole family and the chance to help those in need.

The event, which the club holds twice a year to kick off the spring and fall recreational seasons, will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the FishHawk Sports Complex. Activities will include games, bounce houses, soccer fun and more.

“The Spring Kick Off is just another way to give back to the community,” said FHFC Club Administrator Annette Collins. “We are excited to kick off a new recreational season and have people learn more about the club while having fun.”

There will be a DJ and food will be available from Chick’s Coop, Tallulah’s Table by the Sea, Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese and Chief’s Chill Out. Kona Ice will also be on site offering sweet treats.

For this year’s event, the club is partnering with Newsome High School student, and the Hawks’ soccer player, Camden Grant. Grant started Soles Shaping Souls, a charity providing new shoes for students in need at Hillsborough County elementary schools.

“Camden has been playing with the Hawks for many years and we are so proud of her work, not only on the field, but especially off the field,” said Collins. “She is helping change lives and we are excited to be able to support her.”

At the Kick Off event, Grant will be available to accept donations and give more information about her charity.

FHFC offers competitive soccer for boys and girls from six to 18 years of age and recreational teams from four to 11 years of age. There are also adult recreational programs for players 19 and older.

Save the date for the club’s competitive team tryouts the week of May 6. For more information to sign up, visit www.floridahawksfc.com or call 436-9377. The Fall Kick Off event will take place at the new soccer fields at the FishHawk Sports Complex, located at 16112 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

To learn more about Souls Shaping Soles, visit www.soulsshapingsouls.org.