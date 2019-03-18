This is the year to experience YMCA Summer Camp.

Registration is now open for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s newly enhanced summer camp program. Y Summer Camp 2019 offers children a day camp curriculum full of fun, educational activities. Activity specialists will lead campers through various experiences each day including swimming, science, high ropes, outdoor education, nature encounters, horseback riding, canoeing, visual arts and more.

The fun and unique experiences give Y campers an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. In Y Summer Camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential.

New for 2019, parents now have the option to add on before and after-care activities which include swimming, horseback riding, sports and high ropes. There are also various specialty camps where campers will be immersed in their selected specialty in addition to enjoying traditional camp fun. Activities and specialty options vary by location.

Once again, Hillsborough County Public Schools has committed to providing free breakfast and lunch as part of the Summer Food Program. The program runs from Monday, June 3 through Friday, August 2 and is open to all kids in the community ages 18 and under, including Y campers. To find out the time frames when free breakfast and lunch are available, contact your local Y. Visit https://www.tampaymca.org/locations for locations.

Spots are filling fast at 14 locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties, including four sites for the Y’s The First Tee of Tampa Bay program. (www.thefirstteetampabay.org/informationsummer-camps/).

Experience summer camp locally at: Campo Family YMCA in Valrico (684-1371), North Brandon Family YMCA (685-5402), Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Rd. in Riverview (228-9622) and YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview (677-8400).

To ensure your kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer, register today at www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.