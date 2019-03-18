It’s that time of the year when parents are beginning to wonder how they will keep the kids busy during the dog days of summer. What can you do to keep the kids entertained? Where can they go to try new things, learn how to swim, meet new friends and have great fun? There are many options to choose from locally that will fit the bill.

The staff at the Osprey Observer has collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created this special pull out section.

Maybe your kids would like to spend the summer ‘horsing around.’ R&R Ranch offers just that opportunity, and not just to learn to horseback ride, but also about the care of the horses.

At Music Showcase, music and theatre take the stage and so can your child. Musicals such as Willy Wonka and Frozen Jr. will be offered, and your child can hold starring roles in these and other popular musicals offered from the Florida Academy of Performing Arts for children ages 5 and up.

For your actor or musician, don’t forget to also check out Firehouse Cultural Center and Patel Conservatory, which also offer fun and exciting ideas.

The local YMCAs will offer many types of camps which mix fun along with great learning experiences. With plenty of choices, there is something for everyone.

Mathnasium offers ways to keep your student’s math skills from getting rusty in a fun environment.

Do you have a child interested in cooking? Check out Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium’s Cooking Camps for Kids through Teens.

With weekly themes utilizing age-specific activities and field trips that make BSAC unique, your kids will enjoy every moment of summer camp.

Specialty camps for Baseball (Ostingers), LEGOs (Bricks4Kidz), Art (Center Place) and Tennis (FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club) also offer great opportunities.

For dates, prices and registration information on these and more, turn the page and enjoy this special section and have a great summer.

Did we miss one? Let us know by emailing subject line ‘Summer Camp’ to michelle@ospreyobserver.com and we will be sure to add to our full listing online.