Why did you decide to become a teacher?

My mom was an assistant preschool teacher for many years, and I enjoyed helping her with the children after school during my high school years. I began working with the students at Foundation Christian Academy as a volunteer and a substitute. I absolutely loved it, so when FCA needed a preschool teacher I was more than happy to step in and help. I shortly became certified as a preschool teacher and later became VPK certified. Though every job requires a certain amount of adapting, I knew immediately that this was the perfect opportunity for me.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My yearly goal is to spend individual time with each student to prepare them for kindergarten making sure that each student is as strong as they can be. My personal goal is to attend conferences and classes to be sure that our school is staying up with state standards as well as sharpening our skills as a preschool team. They are always so much fun and inspiring. We all love to attend.

What is a hidden talent or something that would be surprising to your students?

I have a degree in animal health. My children and I love to investigate any little creatures that we find around FCA. We have also raised butterflies, ladybugs and baby chickens. The kids really love all the hands on activities.

What is your favorite book and why?

Hands down it is the Bible. I love God’s word for the encouragement and challenge that it brings to my life on a daily basis.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

Proverbs 17:17 – “A friend loves at all times.”