TMS Of Central Florida Treats Depression With Noninvasive, Drug-Free Treatment

TMS of Central Florida is Brandon’s exclusive TMS provider of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for noninvasive, drug-free treatment for depression in adult patients. TMS is an ‘FDA Approved’ medical procedure that delivers highly focused MRI-strength magnetic pulses to noninvasively (without surgery) stimulate the brain and treat major depression.

TMS is performed in a psychiatrist’s office under their supervision while the patient remains awake and alert. Patients do not require anesthesia or sedation and return to their daily routine immediately after each treatment.

TMS of Central Florida is owned and operated by three prominent psychiatrists, Charles DeVine, M.D.; Kathleen Carroll, M.D.; and Troy Noonan, M.D. To schedule an appointment, call Sandy Lopez, TMS Coordinator, at 423-7037.

New Hispanic-Owned Business Practice Leader At Florida Risk Partners

Rafael Duran has joined Florida Risk Partners as the Hispanic-Owned Business Practice Leader. After 19 years with Enterprise Holdings, he will use his talents to provide commercial insurance and risk management solutions to Hispanic-Owned businesses.

By using the already cutting edge technology employed by FRP in conjunction with his own life experiences, Duran will be able to provide best in class services which has typically been an underserved market. While his talents will not be captive to Hispanic-Owned businesses only, that will be his emphasis.

Duran is located at 1434 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 888-601-6660 (x 106) or visit www.floridariskpartners.com.

Laughter Yoga: Laugh For The Health Of It

Learn how therapeutic laughter benefits our physical and mental well-being by attending ‘Laughter Yoga: Laugh for the Health of It!’ on Thursday, March 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Dr. Tanya Gold, MD, family physician and integrative medical doctor who is also certified as a laughter yoga leader and registered yoga instructor, will explain the many health benefits of laughter yoga such as reducing stress, strengthening the immune system and lessening pain. This interactive workshop will show you how to laugh even if you do not feel like it. Choosing to laugh is a tool to add to your medical toolbox.

The workshop, held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave., Riverview, is free to attend. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Choose Your Cards Online; Have Them Delivered By Send Out Cards

No more shopping at the store for cards. With over 16,000 cards to choose from via your computer or smartphone, you can personalize each card for less money than you can purchase at the store. The cards are printed, stuffed, stamped and delivered for you. You can put in your own pictures and get to say what you want to say. You also get to have your own signature.

A contact system called (relationships) can put special dates in and send reminders to your email.

If you own a business, you can set up campaigns to reach your customers a few times annually. Set up your card, and one card can go out to as many as you want. Get a free card at stayintouch.me. Then create your own username/password and get your phone app and send cards out on your smartphone.

For more information, visit stayintouch.me, Stay In Touch on Facebook or call Maureen Montavo at 368-8850.

MPact Services Inc. Offers Electronic Recycling & Disposal

Donna and Matt McCarty are the owners of MPact Services, Inc., a family-owned business, catering to small and large companies by providing a complimentary service to properly and safely dispose of end-of-life electronics. It accepts televisions, telephones, computer equipment, office equipment, audio/visual equipment, household electronics and appliances.

It is located at 2632 Causeway Center Dr. in Tampa. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 644-4996 or visit www.mpactservicesusa.com.

The Kyrie Center For Body, Mind & Spirit

The Kyrie Center, located at 101 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico, is a new school and business geared toward those interested in personal growth. In addition to selling crystals, jewelry, motivational books and CDs, doTerra essential oils and artwork, several disciplines are taught providing tools to students for use in everyday life to help them acquire a sense of clarity and to generate holistic growth. The Kyrie Center teaches Shihando, which means Way of the Master.

A grand opening event will be held Friday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature some of the county’s most successful business women. This free event will be hosted by Lynn Freeman, Reiki Master and Grandmaster of Shihando. Discover your potential by attending an evening of inspiration, motivation and insight into self-mastery.

Reserve your space by calling 267-474-4717. Leave a message with your name and number and how many seats you would like to reserve. Your seating will be confirmed.

Hours are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Friday, 4-9 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Simply Advocating Helps With Tough Decisions For Your Loved Ones

Are you having a difficult time finding the perfect living arrangements for your loved one? Do you need more guidance and resources? Simply Advocating will help.

With over 20 years of caring experience in the healthcare industry, it will help you and your loved one make the difficult decisions easier.

Services include Facility Advisors, Patient Advocate Services and Mobile Notary Services.

Please call Jessica McNeave at 373-3261 or Melanie Camp at 205-2799 for a free consultation.

ClearView Window Cleaning Services

ClearView Window Cleaning Services focuses on superior cleaning of interior and exterior windows, including screens, for Residential and Commercial properties.

Ted Manna, who is a proud veteran, moved to Ruskin from Central Pennsylvania five years ago after retiring from real estate. About three years ago he saw the need for a good full-service window cleaning business and ClearView was born.

Manna truly believes keeping your windows and frames clean on a regular basis will prolong the life of your windows and brighten your view and attitude. He also enjoys meeting and becoming friends with new clients, many coming from all parts of the country and different walks of life.

Continuing in a professional manner, he does free estimate, is licensed and insured, has year round scheduling. No contract is required. ClearView has become known for superior customer service, reliability and safety. You will notice the professional difference and attention that is given to detail every time ClearView is on the job.

Call 814-207-7018 or text for your free estimate.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Announces New Orthopedic Surgeon

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) announces the recent hiring of Dr. David M. Donohue to its practice of more than 40 fellowship-trained physicians. Dr. Donohue is an orthopedic surgeon who is fellowship trained in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction and arthritis.

After his residency at the University of South Florida, Dr. Donohue went on to complete his Orthopedic Trauma Surgery fellowship at Harborview Medical Center. He obtained his second fellowship in Adult Reconstruction and Arthritis Surgery upon returning to Tampa.

“Florida Orthopaedic Institute is unique,” Dr. Donohue said. “This is because of our affiliation with the University of South Florida and our commitment to the education of medical students, residents and fellows. In addition to providing conscientious patient care, my goal is to further the academic pursuits of our group and the university in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction.”

Dr. Donohue has contributed to several published chapters and peer-reviewed articles regarding topics such as treatment of infection, biomechanics, orthopedic trauma and computer navigated assistance. He has also given lectures nationally pertaining to orthopedic trauma repair. Among others, Dr. Donohue is a member of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Foundation for Orthopaedic Trauma (FOT).

Dr. Donohue began seeing patients in February at the Brandon, North Tampa and South Tampa offices in the Tampa Bay area.

High Quality Care At Phoenix House

Phoenix House Florida delivers the highest quality of care with professionalism and respect. It prides itself on providing outstanding and accessible treatment to adults and adolescents with substance use disorders.

It offers a continuum of services, including care for co-occurring behavioral health issues, such as depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorder and bipolar disorder. Treatment is complemented by healthy activities and services such as life skills training, health education and family reintegration to help clients maintain productive lives in recovery.

Phoenix House Florida offers outpatient services in Brandon and gender specific adult residential treatment in Ocala. For more information, contact Angela Beers at abeers@phoenixhouse.org or 881-1000.