Sheree Wright, D.O., has joined Southern Eye Care Associates as its newest optometrist.

Wright, who joined the practice full-time in February, graduated from the University of California Riverside with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She attended Midwestern University College of Optometry, where she earned a Doctorate of Optometry with high honors. Afterwards, she completed a residency in vision therapy and rehabilitation at The State University of New York (SUNY) College of Optometry.

With a specialty in pediatrics, Wright provides comprehensive eye exams, contact lens evaluations and medical eye care for children.

She makes her young patients feel comfortable in what can be an intimidating environment.

“What drew me to this practice was that they make it a point to schedule more time with each patient and this allows me to take my time with children and really address their needs,” she said. “With the kids I can take my time and make the exams more fun and less scary.”

Wright stresses the importance of eyes exams for children and the practice’s ability to meet their needs by scheduling more time with each patient to offer the best exam possible. With an estimated one in four school-age children having some form of a vision problem, early detection and treatment can provide the best opportunity to help children see clearly.

Southern Eye Care Associates optician Dr. Branning Hollis, O.D. said Wright’s background in pediatrics is a great asset to the practice. “She is so friendly and understanding with our younger patients,” he said.

Located at 3307 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in front of the Sprouts-anchored Valrico Center Shoppes, Southern Eye Care Associates’ experienced eye doctors have been a leading provider of optometry services and vision care products in the Valrico community since 2010.

“We are committed to our patients of all ages,” said Hollis. “Our goal is to increase quality of life through improved vision correction.”

Southern Eye Care Associates is open Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Hollis recommends calling the office in advance to schedule an appointment with Wright. To schedule an appointment, call 654-0220 or visit www.visionsourcevalrico.com.