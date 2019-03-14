You can get a little slice of chocolate heaven when you visit The Kandy Shoppe located at 106 N. Drane St. in historic downtown Plant City. The Kandy Shoppe is family-owned and operated by Anthony and Mandy Keyes, brother and sister.

Mandy is the chocolate maker and the face of the business. Mandy is friendly and knowledgeable about all things chocolate. She is quite skilled at making the best chocolate in the area. Virginia Cozy of Valrico said, “The caramel chocolate bark is the best I have ever tried.”

The Kandy Shoppe was formerly called Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe. When the former owners wanted to sell the shop, they did not have to look far as Mandy was working for them. Mandy said, “They did not want to sell to someone who would take it commercial. They wanted someone they could trust to carry on the business.”

Mandy and Anthony have since expanded the delicious products they offer to include delectable treats such as naughty bombs (an outrageous concoction of chocolate and peanut butter), milk and white chocolate oreos and lemon cream truffles.

Mandy wants the community to know, “We are still a family-owned business. We continue to be hands-on with the products and we offer personal, one-on-one attention to all of our customers.”

All of the chocolate creations at The Kandy Shoppe are made in house from the finest ingredients. Everything is hand-dipped. The lemons and strawberries are locally sourced. The quality of the product is outstanding and everything is always fresh. Mandy said, “We turn the product at least two times per week. That is how quickly it sells.”

The Kandy Shoppe offers specialty items during the holidays. They will have Easter baskets and different varieties of chocolate along with the perennial favorite chocolate bunnies. The Kandy Shoppe will take special orders. Just be sure to give them plenty of notice (two to three weeks). If you are planning a wedding, they can create bride and groom and even cake figures from chocolate.

Mandy said, “I like inventing different things for people to enjoy. This is my favorite part of the job.”

If you have a craving for really good chocolate or want a special treat for someone or an event, then visit The Kandy Shoppe. It is well worth the trip to downtown Plant City. You can like them on Facebook@TheKandyShoppe.