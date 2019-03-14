Free Safety Around Water Swim Program Offered By Y

The Safety Around Water program is free and open to the entire community, beginners and nonswimmers, ages 3-12 years. During the four-day course, certified instructors teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Classes take place Monday, March 18-Thursday, March 21. Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is not required; however, due to limited space, preregistration is required at these locally participating Tampa Ys: Campo Family YMCA, North Brandon Family YMCA, Plant City Family YMCA and Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Rd.

Register online at www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/. The Tampa Y will also offer the free Safety Around Water program in May and August of this year. The YMCA of the Suncoast, Dates and times vary based on YMCA location.

Brandon Regional Library Special Programs In March

Irish Music with Brendan Nolan – Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Join singer/songwriter and recording artist Brendan Nolan as he sings original songs expressed through traditional Celtic/Irish styling. Born in Dublin, Nolan grew up in Ireland during a resurgence of interest in traditional Irish music. His own contemporary songs and arrangements reflect all of the passion, pain, longing and triumph of the old songs.The event is for all ages. It is funded by the Friends of the Brandon Library.

Nutrition for Children – Monday, March 25 at 3 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health is providing this program to educate parents and children about healthy nutrition, portion sizes, reducing screen time and more. This six-week class for students and caregivers (grades K-5) is designed to target the unique developmental eating habits of elementary-aged children. Learning segments will provide educational material and physical activities for both students and their caregivers. Register as a family through the calendar feature at HCPLC.org and plan for caregivers and children to attend all sessions.

Brandon Regional Library is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Call 273-3652 for more information.

Students Pursuing Career Helping Seniors Encouraged To Apply For $1,000 Scholarship

The Better Living for Seniors Hillsborough Alliance (BLS Hillsborough) is now accepting applications for its $1,000 academic scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a student in good standing who is enrolled in a formal, postsecondary program in preparation for a career that involves working with older adults. Applicants must reside in Hillsborough County.

Interested students should complete and submit scholarship application and supporting essays by Monday, June 10 to be considered. Finalists will be notified by Monday, July 15 and will be expected to participate in an interview conducted by a panel of BLS members as part of the application process. One winner will be selected and will be presented scholarship at the August 23 BLS general membership meeting.

The scholarship monies will be awarded and applied toward tuition for the fall 2019 semester. For more information, please contact Patty Suarez at Senior Connection Center at 676-5616 or Patty.Suarez@sccmail.org.

Newsome Access Theatre Presents The Jungle Book

Newsome High School Theatre Department will present The Jungle Book, a play from ArtReach Children’s Theatre based on the classic novel by Rudyard Kipling and popularized in film by Disney, on Thursday, March 28 at 6:30 a.m. The event is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item, which will be given to a local food pantry.

Access Theatre is a class at Newsome High School under the Exceptional Student Education (ESE) umbrella. Students participate in a daily theatre class taught by Dr. Chad Cornwell. The play is directed by senior theatre student Maddi Camilleri with help from other advanced theatre students and stage managed by junior Amber Johnson.

In addition to learning performance skills, students also help create costumes and build sets. Students created individual characters, which includes designing, building and decorating individual masks for their characters.

The Access Theatre program was started three years ago with an idea from then ESE specialist and current AP Kelly Simmons.

Newsome High School is located at 16550 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. More information is available at www.newsometheatre.com or by emailing Chad Cornwell at chad.cornwell@sdhc.k12.fl.us.