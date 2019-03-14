Golf Scramble And BBQ Hosted By Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold its seventh Annual ‘Best Ball’ Golf Tournament and BBQ dinner at River Hills Country Club, on Saturday, April 6. Tee off time is set for 1 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning foursome as well as for Longest Drive and Closest to the Hole Contests. There are also Hole in One Prizes and a Putting Competition. During dinner, there will be a silent auction, prize raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

For individual and foursome registration as well as sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at www.hiepiscopal.org. All proceeds will benefit the mission and ministries of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church.

Juanita Lolita Comedy Show To Benefit Shining Light Christian Teacher Award

Come on out to the Lakewood Community Church of God, located at 1628 Lakewood Dr. in Brandon on Saturday March 23 at 7 p.m. to see the Juanita Lolita Comedy Show. The cost is $10 plus a love offering.

Register at Eventbrite: https://cbcbrandon.eventbrite.com or call Jorgie Franks-Bell at 239-4681.

Proceeds go to the Shining Light Award to honor teachers in Christian schools in the Brandon area.

Voted Tampa’s funniest female, Creative Loafing Magazine’s ‘Best of the Bay’ and a finalist in the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas, Lolita has been featured on CTN, ABC and several radio shows. Her Latin flair and hillbilly background have quickly become a crowd favorite. Lolita takes pride in the fact that she can make you laugh hysterically without profanity.

The event is sponsored by Christian Business Connections a local networking group.

Get your tickets at www.eventbrite.com/o/christian-business-connections-brandon-18772376181 for a fun evening of laughter that will help award educators in Christian Schools in the Brandon community.

Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom

Page Turners invite you to join in a lively discussion of Henna House, a novel by Nomi Eve about a young Yemini Jewess and her family living in the early 20th century on Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. Light dinner is served.

You are invited to Purim Spiel on Wednesday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. Bring groggers and silence the name of Hamen for this year’s retelling of the Megillah. This year’s spiel, The Jews Brothers, was written by congregant Michael Lubin, adapting songs from The Blues Brothers film. Hamentashen to follow. A noisy, fun-filled evening is anticipated.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

Hop On Over To Brandon Christian Women Connections Luncheon

‘A Bunny Hop’ will feature a fun jewelry exchange, so bring a non-favorite piece of jewelry and exchange for something new to you. The Luncheon with entertainment will be on Monday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for reservation and more information.

Plant City Community Chorale Annual Spring Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual spring concert, Set My Spirit Free, on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be performed at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 601 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

The Chorale, under the direction of Claudia Bolaño Becerra, will perform several gospel and spiritual favorites such as Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho, Take Me to the Water as well as River in Judea and Wayfaring Stranger. One comedic song—a favorite of the singers—is designed to demonstrate the dynamics used in all modern music. The Women’s Ensemble will perform two songs bound to have you tapping your toes and feeling inspired by the spirit of the Chorale.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any Chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Advanced tickets are $10. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.