The 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market will be held on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Winthrop Common located in beautiful Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview. The park is located at the corner of Hadley Commons and Winthrop Commerce Ave. (behind Boca and Ciccio’s).

Several things are new this year. This includes partnerships with Tampa Bay Food Trucks and Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts (TBBCA). Tampa Bay Food Trucks will have four trucks on Saturday (Miss Vi’s Cookup, Vietnamese Food Truck, Tallulah’s Table by the Sea and Chief’s Chill Out). On Sunday, there will be three trucks (Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese, Casablanca Fusion and Craving Donuts).

TBBCA is sponsoring four chalk artists who will be creating original works of art on Saturday at the festival. Susana Weymouth, Executive Director for TBBCA said, “TBBCA Chalk Walk is thrilled to support the special genre of skilled commissioned chalk artists and to bring free, fun, family friendly live art experience to the heart of the Winthrop Arts Festival and Market and the community.”

The 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is a juried fine arts show with over $5,000 in prize money. The show attracts fine artists and artisans from all over the country. This year, the show will be judged by three distinguished judges.

The judges include John Costin, an award-winning artist who creates original etchings and watercolors; Kathy Durdin, a signature member of the Florida, Southern, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Tallahassee and Florida Suncoast Watercolor Societies; and Victoria Saunders, cofounder of MAKE Plant City, winner of the Rising Leader 2019 award and a watercolor and acrylics artist.

Bryant Martinez, Lead Art Instructor at the Winthrop Arts Art Factory and Winthrop Town Artist said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Tampa Bay Food Trucks and TBBCA. This, in addition to live entertainment, the children’s activity area and all of the artists and artisans who are participating will make this the best festival ever.”

“The 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is a free event, and the community is invited to come out and enjoy a great day of art and family fun,” added Martinez.

Winthrop Arts is still accepting applications from artists, artisans and vendors. There are sponsorship opportunities available as well. For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org or call Kathy at 758-5161.