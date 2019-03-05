The Tampa Theatre is pleased to announce the launch of its new Speakers Series called LIMELIGHT. In this series, the Tampa Theatre will welcome some of the nation’s most inspiring thought leaders to its historic stage. The Limelight Speakers Series is made possible thanks to support from the Vinik Family Foundation.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “This exclusive new series is unlike anything Tampa Theatre has ever produced, bringing speakers from a wide range of cultural pursuits and a broad palette of experiences to Tampa Bay to share their stories with our community.”

The 2019 LIMELIGHT Speakers Series will kick off with Lou Holtz on Tuesday, March 12. Lou Holtz is a legendary football coach and was an ESPN Analyst from 2004 to 2015.

Next, Michio Kaku will make an appearance on Thursday, April 4. Kaku is a Theoretical Physicist, Professor, Futurist and a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

On Tuesday, April 23, Jenna Hager, a best-selling author, Contributing Correspondent for NBC’s Today Show, Chair of UNICEF’s Next Generation and an Editor-at-Large of Southern Living Magazine will be in Tampa.

Best-selling novelist, Newbery Honor winner and Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen will speak on Tuesday, May 14.

Finally, Platon, a world-renowned, award-winning photographer and founder of The People’s Portfolio, will appear on Thursday, June 6.

Tickets for the LIMELIGHT Speakers Series are available as a five-event ticket bundle and are on sale now. The tickets range in price from $375, $325 and $275. A select number of Platinum packages are also available for $625. These tickets include premium seating and a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar from 5 to 6 p.m. each event night.

The above tickets can be purchased at the Tampa Theatre Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. You can also purchase tickets online at www.tampatheatre.org, but please note, there is a service fee attached with online ticket purchases.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the speakers begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Tampa Theatre was built in 1926 and is one of the country’s best-preserved movie palaces.

For more information on the LIMELIGHT Speaker Series and to learn more about the Tampa Theatre, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.