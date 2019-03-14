Winthrop Arts will hold its first fundraising event this April. Silent Disco will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Barn in Winthrop, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Tickets start at $30. Supply is limited. Tickets to this 21 and older event can be purchased at Eventbrite and through the Winthrop Arts website at www.winthroparts.org.

Silent Disco requires dancers to wear wireless headsets that pick up music instead of a sound system. This allows attendees to choose from three DJ stations at the switch of a button. Listeners will only hear the music they selected being played on their headset. This makes for a personalized and fun experience. In addition to the music, there will be a cash bar and food trucks.

Matthew Hamilton, President of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries, said, “In deciding on what should be our first fundraiser, we wanted to bring a fun event that has been taking place in downtown Tampa out to East Hillsborough County.” Organizations such as the Tampa Museum of Art and the Florida Aquarium have had similar events.

Proceeds from Silent Disco will help fund a Winthrop Arts outreach program called the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory. This is a program that provides free art classes to children who live in Wimauma and Ruskin. What makes the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory unique is that art instruction is taken to the children. Currently, Winthrop Arts partners with Wimauma Elementary and Hispanic Services Council in Wimauma to offer the free art classes.

Hamilton said, “Winthrop Arts is a community-based arts organization that has evolved over time from simply presenting an annual arts festival to a fully functioning community arts organization. We offer fine arts classes at the Art Factory in Riverview for both adults and children. Each summer, we offer several one-week summer camps. The Mobile Art Factory is our outreach program, and of course we continue to present the signature Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market.”

The 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market will be held on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Winthrop Common, located behind Boca and Ciccio’s in beautiful Winthrop in Riverview.

For information on Silent Disco and all that Winthrop Arts has to offer, visit www.winthroparts.org or call 758-5161.