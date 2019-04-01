A variety of 312 cookie boxes with flavors such as Thin Mints and more were distributed to five of the on-site homes at A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay during Daisy Troop’s 3229 Hometown Heroes project last month. The Daisy Troop, which consists of 11 girls in the first grade, had the opportunity to adopt a local organization to be a recipient of its donated cookies.

Daisy Troop’s 3229 leader, Heather Rutledge, mentioned how her troop became involved with A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay.

“Several girls in our troop go to school with kids here and they wanted to help their peers in need,” Rutledge said. “To add, troops are responsible for selecting the organization, collecting and delivering the cookies on their own.”

A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay opened in 2009 with a mission to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for foster children ranging from newborns through the age of 18. This unique, state-of-the-art, 60-bed facility for abused, neglected or abandoned children provides a home to more than 1,100 children and has assisted more than 470 families.

In addition, the five-acre campus also includes a safe, homelike environment in a neighborhood setting with a primary focus to keep sibling groups together until a more permanent placement can be provided.

A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay Program Operations Supervisor Mary Dozier gave her input about the importance of education and what the organization does for its children there. “We monitor the kid’s grades and do have tutors that can assist them,” Dozier said.

Dozier also appreciates its corporate sponsors, along with all the people in the community. With the Daisies on campus, it brought joy to her as she believes that this type of involvement can make a difference in each child’s life.

“Overall, our troop loves learning about and working on projects that involve helping others, our community and the environment,” Rutledge said.

For more information on A Kid’s Place, visit https://akidsplacetb.org. For more information on local girl scouting, visit https://www.gswcf.org/.