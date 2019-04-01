Landing a job interview, whether it is the first one or several, can create a positive impact on someone’s life as they get an opportunity showcase their skills. Being equipped with the right outfit can increase confidence as well.

On March 19, the Career Resource Center at the Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Brandon campus held a grand opening of its New Hawks Career Closet during the week of several free events that will occur as this campus celebrates 50 years of innovation and inspiration.

HCC Career Resource Center Manager Carmen Kimpson mentioned who can utilize the Hawks Career Closet.

“Both female and male students can receive, at no cost, interviewing attire as long as they notify the career resource center about the interview or networking function,” Kimpson said.

It all came into fruition through a $1,200 grant from the HCC Foundation. With this grant, it provided hangers, sizing labels and much more for the Hawks Career Closet. Students visiting it will get outfitted as they may discover a variety of male and female clothing items, accessories and more. Plus, students could also choose from a selection of numerous sizes. Students get to keep their outfits as well.

HCC student Quawn Carter shared her thoughts about the Hawks Career Closet. “I like the diversity and clothing items, especially with the various sizes that students get to choose from,” Carter said.

Kimpson stated the overall goal of the Hawks Career Closet would be to provide students with business attire. In addition, part of this goal includes growth with hopes that it could expand college wide. The Dale Mabry campus in Tampa also has a Hawk’s Career Closet.

“All in all I am very excited about launching this and would love for people to donate as we are accepting gently used or brand new suits and business attire,” Kimpson said.

For information, contact Carmen Kimpson at ckimpson@hccfl.edu. Hours are Monday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Call 259-6590.