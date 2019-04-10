Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Believe it or not, I was a student at Buckhorn Elementary when I was younger! I used to play “teacher” at home with my neighbors and friends, so it was ingrained in me from a very early age to inspire others and instill a love of learning at any age.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

As a teacher, my goals were that all of my students would make growth—personally and academically. I prided myself on making strong connections with my students and getting to understand them as human beings, knowing their families and what makes them tick. As an administrator, my goals are still aligned. Once you are able to get to the root of who someone is, you can typically assist them with any type of improvement.

What is your favorite book and why?

This is a hard decision because I have a few favorites! I would have to narrow it down to The Giver and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane. Both of those books took me on journeys and reached my soul. The Giver surprised me and inspired me to read more dystopian futuristic novels. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane taught me to never judge a book by its cover and that love is a journey with so many ups and downs. I highly recommend both!

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

Your vibe attracts your tribe (Because it does! You are who you hang out with, and my students have heard this for years).

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

Teachers and school leaders should continue to be valued in society just as much as other professionals. In order to best serve and educate all our students, school personnel need ongoing support from community members to keep our children on the path for success to become lifelong learners.