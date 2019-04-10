GSP Direct Relocates From Miami To The Tampa/Brandon Area

GSP Direct has recently relocated from Miami to its new warehouse and showroom in the Tampa/Brandon area. With over 25 years of experience, GSP Direct is dedicated to providing customers with a great selection of products in both ready-made and custom blinds. It now offers installation.

It offers mini blinds, 2″ faux wood blinds, vertical blinds and curtain rods all ready to go. Come browse the warehouse and stop by the showroom to see what custom products are offered.

It is located off Hwy 301 at 8504 E. Adamo Dr., Ste 175 in Tampa. Call 488-5487 for more information.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Missy’s Ink Permanent Makeup is celebrating two years of making women feel more confident from the outside in. Over the past two years, Missy Duncan has taken many advanced classes, which have helped to perfect her craft. Seeing the smiles and sometimes happy tears from over 250 women is what makes Missy love what she does.

Missy said, “Life isn’t always perfect, but your makeup can be.”

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B. Call 659-0648 for more information or visit www.missysink.com.

Blooming Nails Now Open

Blooming Nails is now open at 2056 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico (in the Bloomingdale Walmart plaza). Owner Tommy Nguyen said this new nail salon offers a beautiful, spacious and relaxing atmosphere. It specializes in nail enhancements, manicures, pedicures and waxing.

Hours are Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 654-6510 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

European Wax Center To Open In Brandon

European Wax Center, the nation’s leading provider of waxing and brow services, is expanding to Brandon Centre South, 1933 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, next to Home Goods.

Several well-experienced members of the staff from the Tampa location will transfer to see this new center off to a top performing start.

European Wax Center has set the industry standard. Many Brandon residents have been visiting the downtown center for years, enjoying the benefit of 15 minute services close to their offices.

Visit www.waxcenter.com for more information.

Florida Risk Partners Has New Auto Services Practice Leader

Jason Caballero has joined Florida Risk Partners as the Auto Services Practice Leader. In his role, Jason will work with clients ranging from body shops to car washes, providing them with insurance and risk management solutions to reduce their total cost of risk. In addition, he will be responsible for the recruiting and staffing of his practice.

Jason comes to FRP with over 10 years of experience of calling on the automotive industry. By combining his personal experience with the cutting edge technology platform FRP offers, Caballero is sure to deliver a great experience to his clients. While he is not captive to automotive services, that will be his primary focus.

Caballero can be reached at 571-9591 ext. 112.

Family-Owned Naffco Flooring & Interiors Has Served The Area Since 1937

The family-owned and operated Naffco Flooring & Interiors has been serving homes in the Tampa Bay area with flooring, shutters, blinds and cabinetry needs since 1937. It has been providing top-quality products and services for more than 75 years.

Naffco & Interiors offers a great customer service experience from its design consultants on the showroom floor to the installation craftsmen in your home. Highly skilled and trained craftsmen, who are professional and courteous, are prepared to meet all your interior remodeling and decorating needs.

There are three showrooms in South Tampa, Carrollwood and Brandon. The Brandon location is at 1920 W. Brandon Blvd. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Premier Radiation Oncology Ribbon-Cutting

Premier Radiation Oncology announced the exciting arrival of the newest radiation delivery equipment in the nation with its Halcyon linear accelerator built by Varian.

As a radiation oncology clinic, Premier uses X-Rays to cure cancer. This is the most precise machine in operation.

The team—led by Dr. Alexander Engelman, the #1 Radiation Oncologist in the Tampa area as peer-nominated in Tampa Magazine, and a staff of nurses, physicists, dosimetrists and radiation therapists—demonstrated not only a commitment to the latest in technological advancement but also a commitment to supporting patients and families throughout their journey to healing.

The center offers patients and families nutritional guidance, alternative and complementary treatment recommendations and encourages engagement with faith, family and community. Through its partnership with a local sustainability advising group, ShiftCo, all cancer treatments for 2019 will be carbon-neutral. To the center’s knowledge, no other cancer center in the nation can claim to have zero-footprint cancer therapy.

It is located at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview. Call 734-8911.

Veteran Banker Cami Gibertini Joins Pilot Bank

Pilot Bank is pleased to announce that Cami Gibertini has joined Pilot Bank as Senior Vice President/Retail Executive. Gibertini is best known for leading the dynamic Women in Business Program, which she was instrumental in developing for USAmeriBank/Valley Bank.

She will oversee the Retail and Business Development network for Pilot Bank including training and Pilot Bank’s Executive Forum.

“Cami’s talents and leadership will be a positive for our bank. She is a natural fit for our bank and will add value as we continue to grow. Her involvement in our community aligns perfectly with our focus,” stated Rita Lowman, President of Pilot Bank. Gibertini will report directly to Lowman in her new opportunity.

Gibertini stated, “This is a natural fit for me. Lowman has been a mentor of mine and now to work and collaborate with her as we continue to grow Pilot Bank is a natural progression for me.”

Gibertini is known in the Tampa Bay community for her involvement. She is the Past Chair of the Brandon Chamber of Commerce alumnus of Leadership Tampa Bay and the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

She is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking, BAI Graduate School of Retail Banking and Florida School of Banking. Pilot Bank is headquartered in Tampa.

For more information, visit www.pilot.bank.

State Farm Grand Opening Celebrated

A grand opening celebration recently took place for the new State Farm Quentin D. Sanders Agency located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 214 in Brandon.

Auto, Home, Business, Property, Life and Health Insurance are offered as well as Banking and Annuities.

Office hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, call 330-7407 or email Quentin@YourBrandonAgent.com. Visit www.yourbrandonagent.com.

The Salt Grotto Celebrates One Year With Great Mother’s Day Offer

Owners Carmen Matos and Sheila Alba-Manager are a mother and daughter who acquired The Salt Grotto a year ago.

The Salt Grotto offers a method of inhalation of the purest grade of salt in a day spa-like environment surrounded by native and authentic Himalayan pink salt crystals. Clients have been experiencing the fascinating results of Dry Salt Therapy at The Salt Grotto. Products offered are Halotherapy (Dry Salt Therapy), Massage Therapy, Acupuncture and Infrared Sauna.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary, it is offering a Mother’s Day Special: two hours of the ultimate relaxation—a one-hour therapeutic massage (including Salt Grotto’s famous Lemongrass salt scrub on the calves and feet) followed by a 45-minute session in the relaxing Adult Salt Room with a nice cup of hot tea and a fluffy blanket; a great gift for mom or for you, all for just $95.

The Salt Grotto is located at 1026 Bloomingdale Ave. (in Plaza Bella). It is open Monday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m.

Call 324-8946 or visit www.thesaltgrotto.com.

Brandon Regional Hospital Named One Of Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals By IBM Watson Health

Brandon Regional Hospital (BRH) was recently named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. This recognition spotlights 100 top-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on publicly available data and performance related to clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and financial metrics.

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study uses a scorecard that assesses hospitals of similar size and teaching status. Over 5,500 hospitals were evaluated, and the 100 highest performing hospitals had lower mortality rates, fewer patient complications, provided faster emergency care, kept expenses low and scored higher on patient experience.

Brandon Regional Hospital was listed under the Teaching Hospital category on the 100 Top Hospitals list. The hospital started its teaching program in 2015 and currently has over 170 physicians enrolled, positioning itself to be a regional leader in Graduate Medical Education.

The Graduate Medical Education program at Brandon Regional Hospital provides residency opportunities in seven different specialties, including an Emergency Medicine Residency, Internal Medicine Residency, Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency and Surgical Residency.

For more information, visit BrandonHospital.com.