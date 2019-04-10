Tub Treats Bath and Body is a unique family owned shop that specializes in making products for the bath and shower. Tub Treats Bath and Body is located at 106 NE Drane St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Owners Debra and Tim Flowers, along with their daughter, Crystal, were born and raised in Plant City. They live on the border of the historic district.

They opened in April 2017 with a mission “To make fun, luxurious and affordable products for the bath and shower. We source ingredients that are fresh, natural, sustainable, organic (when possible) and safe synthetics. We do not test on animals and only purchase ingredients from suppliers that hold our same values.”

Debra started making bath and shower items while working as a hairstylist. “I started with traditional bath bombs and cupcakes that are a combo of bath bomb and bubble bath frosting. They looked so yummy that people thought they were really food,” said Debra.

Debra added, “In two years our production has grown from our home, to a building on our property to our downtown manufacturing and flagship store.”

Everything at Tub Treats is made in house. Debra said, “We make handcrafted bath and body products that are fun, nourishing for your skin and wonderful smelling scents that you will fall in love with.”

Items offered at Tub Treats include sugar scrub, body butter, bubble bath, bath bombs and more. They come in an array of fragrances. Debra said, “Our niche is fragrances and we carry over 60 phthalate free scents, including fragrance free.”

Debra and Tim are members of the Plant City Chamber of Commerce and Plant City Main Street. “We want to see downtown Plant City become a destination for walking around, eating lunch and shopping,” added Debra.

Tub Treats Bath and Body is closed on Sunday and open on Monday by appointment. They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. When there are events downtown, they stay open late. You can also order items online and can get free shipping with $25 purchase.

For information, visit www.tubtreat.com or call 750-3825.