You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, April 20 and April 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person.

No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Service

Tang Base of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) will host its annual Submarine Memorial Service on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

The service will be in front of the Submarine Museum at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa.

The Service serves to recognize the extreme sacrifice and loss of all U.S. Submarines, both in peacetime and wartime. Visitors are welcome to attend and observe this solemn and patriotic service.

Pinwheels For Prevention

The Children’s Board Family Resource Centers invite you to join in for fun activities throughout April to learn more about preventing child abuse. Call 752-8700 to reserve your spot on Monday, April 22 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for video, activities and information stations at 639 E. Alexander St. in Plant City.

Tampa Bay Symphony Spring Concerts

The Tampa Bay Symphony, under the direction of Mark Sforzini, will present its spring series of concerts on Sunday, April 28 in Clearwater; Tuesday, April 30 in St. Petersburg; and Sunday, May 5 in Tampa. They will play Symphony No. 2 by Jean Sibelius and Waking Up Down at the Bottom of the Sea by Alejandro Rutty, winner of the orchestra’s third annual Composition Competition.

This year, there were 67 entries from 15 different countries. The winner of the Jack Heller Young Artist Competition, Bailley Michelle Collins, will perform the first movement of Concerto in F by George Gershwin with the orchestra.

Tickets may be purchased at each concert event for $20. An additional fee may apply when purchasing at the Straz Center and the Palladium.

Students 18 and younger and college students may attend for free with valid IDs. Visit http://www.tampabaysymphony.com/.

South Shore Democratic Club May Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the May meeting, held at the (golf cart-friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month, May 2.

Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and join the general meeting at 1:30 p.m. Join fellow democrats, liberals, progressives and independents to welcome Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair, for an update on the local and state party.

All democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend this free event. Visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.

Jeremy Rosado To Perform At Holy Innocents’ Youth Event

The community is invited to the Spring Event of ‘HILL’ (Holy Innocents’ Linking Lives). This inaugural event is being put on by the Holy Innocents’ Youth Group to bring family, friends and neighbors together for a day of fun.

This event, scheduled for Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be held on the church grounds with a Piggy Palace BBQ food truck, laser tag, bounce house and slide. There will also be video and dance games as well as a DJ. In addition to American Idol contestant Jeremy Rosado, dancers from Judy’s Dance Academy will perform.

Bring family, friends and neighbors to enjoy the day at Holy Innocents’, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. This is a free event except for food and beverage purchases from the food truck. For more information, visit hiepiscopal.org or contact the Church Office at 689-3130.

Special Operations Warrior Foundation Check Presentation

On March 14, Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon presented a check to its partner charity, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The money was raised through Beth Shalom’s annual fundraiser last month and will be used to provide college tuition for a child of a fallen special forces operator.