Are you ready to party with a purpose? The Children’s Home Network’s second annual spring event, A Night to Remember, will take place on Friday, April 26 from 7-10 p.m. at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center in Tampa, located at 522 N. Howard Ave. in Tampa.

The proceeds raised will help heal the hearts of abused, neglected and abandoned children and support local families in need. A Night to Remember benefits the Children’s Home Network, Tampa’s oldest and continuously running nonprofit that is improving lives and changing life stories.

Cheryl Adams, a board member at the Children’s Home Network and a member of the planning committee, said, “I have served on the board of the Children’s Home Network for over 20 years and have to say, A Night to Remember is truly my personal favorite. This evening is such a blast and an opportunity to party with a purpose. We enjoy incredible food and music, connect with great friends and the costume and dance contests are a hit.”

At its residential campus on Memorial Highway in Tampa, the Children’s Home Network provides a safe, healing environment to help boys and girls who have experienced trauma. More than 22,000 children and families benefit each year through Children’s Home Network programs at the residential campus as well as community programs in Central and South Florida.

This year’s theme is Groovin’ to the 60s and will feature delicious food, cocktails and live music from Tampa legends, The Black Honkeys. The band, which has been together for 19 years, gets its inspiration from Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones and The J. Geils Band. You will be entertained while the band plays a mix of Motown, Funk, Soul and Rock ‘n Roll.

The Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center was chosen as it (when it was the Armory) was a popular venue for a variety of entertainment events, including live music. Not only was it a hub of nightlife for teens of that generation, but Elvis made his first Tampa appearance at this venue.

For event details or to reserve your tickets, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org/ntr.