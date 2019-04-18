Join The Florida Aquarium for its 18th annual SeaGrapes Wine & Food Festival fundraising event presented by Amalie Oil on Saturday, May 18 from 8-11 p.m.

SeaGrapes provides guests with an unforgettable evening featuring more than 100 types of wine, gourmet food from numerous premier restaurants, a full night of entertainment including access to all the Aquarium’s vibrant exhibits featuring over 8,000+ animals and plants that call the Aquarium home.

“One of The Florida Aquarium’s goals is to be a leader for aquatic animal conservation and research, and our signature fundraiser event SeaGrapes helps us to obtain that goal,” said Roger Germann, President and CEO. “It’s an exciting time to bring people together in support of our Blue Planet conservation efforts. SeaGrapes is going to be a great celebration of our ocean and our community of ocean supporters.”

Dress is cocktail attire. VIP ticket-holder entry will begin at 7 p.m. for early access to the food and drinks as well as a special VIP area with exclusive food and drink options. As a VIP you will have full access to VIP-only area featuring exclusive food and wines as well as complimentary valet parking available at the Aquarium’s main entrance.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from tickets purchased support The Florida Aquarium’s, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, mission to both entertain and educate as well as inspire stewardship of our natural environment.

During the event, a silent auction will take place. Guests can bid on an impressive array of auction items that appeal to adventurers, arts and culture buffs, fashionistas, sports fans, luxury travelers and gourmands.

You must be 21 or over to attend. General admission tickets are $100, VIP tickets are $250.

Bring your love of wine, your commitment to the conservation of endangered species and your cell phone to bid on the silent auction and be a part of #SeaGrapes2019 on social media.

For more information about the event call 273-4000 or visit flaquarium.org/seagrapes. The Florida Aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.