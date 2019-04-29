The new BayCare Fitness Center in Bloomingdale is a 20,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility designed to provide services focused on whole body health and wellness. The fitness center, managed by EXOS—a global leader in human performance and fitness management incorporates high-tech wellness tools through web, mobile and in-person experiences.

At the recent open house, community members and BayCare team members were invited to take a first look at the state-of-the-art fitness center. More than 200 guests attended the event.

Todd Jones, vice president of ambulatory experience and operations, explained that the facility includes the latest cardio and strength equipment, personal training, a free fitness tracker for members, more than 50 group exercise classes per week (including barre and yoga), separate yoga and cycling studios, fully equipped locker rooms and nutrition and meal planning services with a certified registered dietitian. On-site childcare services will be available for an additional fee.

According to Jones, what makes this fitness center different others is, “the integration, innovation and personalization of multiple services under one location.”

“We offer integration of medical services with BayCare TechDeck™, single registrations desks and other innovative technology,” said Jones. “We’re also personalizing services that meet members where they are and recommending programs and materials that support their journey.”

The BayCare Fitness Center in Bloomingdale is part of the BayCare HealthHub—a high-tech health and wellness destination designed to make life better for residents in the greater Brandon area and surrounding communities. The state-of-the-art health and wellness facility incorporates innovative technology and convenience to not just treat symptoms, but also to keep families healthier.

The 115,000 sq. ft. facility integrates traditional health care services such as primary care, pediatrics, adult rehabilitation, behavioral health, urgent care, imaging and laboratories with wellness activities, including fitness classes, nutrition education and like-minded retailers, to promote healthy living. Patients also experience a streamlined visit as they check in only once at a central registration desk for multiple health and wellness services.

This facility’s amenities also help create an environment where wellness, community and fitness become one. At the heart of a holistic approach to fitness are the Four Pillars Methodology–mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery.

BayCare Fitness Center is located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 995-8728 or visit www.baycare.org/locations/b/baycare-fitness-center-bloomingdale.