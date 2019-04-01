Bloomingdale resident Pam Stamey and her charity, Home Makers of Hope, received some well-deserved recognition last month. Stamey was named The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Community Hero at a game in early March, granting the charity $50,000, but she is now asking for help making an even bigger impact with the money.

Home Makers of Help is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing essential furnishings and household items to families struggling with poverty.

“We help people who are truly poor and can change their lives in an hour with our donations,” said Stamey.

The group receives donations of furniture and other household items and passes them on to people, referred to them by 30 local schools and agencies, who cannot afford to purchase the items themselves.

“When we go in, we find families without beds, kitchenware, couches or tables,” said Stamey. “They are sleeping and eating on the floor. We are able to help by providing these items as well as linens, kitchen equipment and decorative pieces. By the time we leave, the house is feeling like a home.”

Thanks to generous donations from businesses and residents, Stamey states that the charity’s biggest need is not currently furniture, although they will always accept donations.

“We have a warehouse of items and a great network on donors,” she said. “What we really need are volunteers to help us deliver the items to the families.”

The charity helped 255 families last year and currently has a waiting list of six months with more than 45 families on it.

“We need more truck drivers, warehouse workers, interior designers and people with a passion for changing lives,” said Stamey.

Home Makers of Hope currently has three teams serving different areas of Hillsborough County and Stamey is hoping to soon add a fourth dedicated to helping pregnant women. But she cannot do this without more volunteers.

“At this time, we set up six to eight families a week, but with help we can do so many more,” she said.

For more information on Home Makers of Hope, visit www.homemakersofhope.com. On the website, residents can request a pickup for items, make a monetary donation and learn more about volunteering. Donations can also be dropped off on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the group’s warehouse located at 2900 B E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City.