The Ninth Annual Big Green Eggfest will be a momentous one for FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny owners Larry, Kathy and Jimmy Rutledge. Eggfest will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn Dixie Plaza in Lithia.

The Rutledges invite the community to come enjoy Eggfest and celebrate the grand reopening of the store, which now includes a Design Center.

At Eggfest, cooking teams from the area will be on hand to show off what they can do on a Big Green Egg. In addition, there will be live music, ice cream courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery and children’s activities, including a bouncy house. Attendees can vote for their favorite recipe and be entered into a raffle to win a Big Green Egg Mini Max.

For a donation of $10, you get entry into Eggfest, three vote tickets and one raffle ticket. You get to taste what is prepared by the cooking teams and enjoy a really fun event. FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny has been elevated to Platinum Dealership level.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canine Unit of the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department.

Larry is helping the motorcycle group, Nam Knights, put together a campaign to build a Canine Memorial, which will be installed at the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office.

The new Design Center is a state-of-the-art showroom where customers, who want to remodel their pool, can visualize their dream of a pool paradise on a big screen. Gone are the days when you had to imagine what the pool would like using only small samples. The software being used takes images from aerial photos with exact measurements and allows customers to input the tile, pavers and pool surface they want and allows them to see what the ultimate outcome would look like.

When you are ready for the remodel, Larry will take care of everything. “If you have a complaint or problem, you can come to me,” said Larry.

Jimmy said, “When you have an issue with your pool and you call us, we will come out and fix it.”

FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny is your one-stop shop for everything you need for your backyard paradise. You can count on personal service from the Rutledge family.

Larry said, “There is nothing like this in the area.” Larry added, “We guarantee your happiness and satisfaction.”

For information, call 655-3700.