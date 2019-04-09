Valrico resident Leticia Kallas has dreamed of owning a spa for decades. Last October, her dream came true when she opened Blu Indigo Spa in the Sprouts-anchored plaza at the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Lithia Pinecrest Rd., and she has already developed a strong following in just a few months.

An esthetician for 25 years, many of which she spent at the famous Safety Harbor Spa, Kallas has put her heart into Blu Indigo and it shows. “I had been talking about opening a spa for years but between our other family business and our children, the time never seemed right,” said Kallas, whose family also owns and operates Cafe Cuba, formerly La Cubinita, in the Crunch Fitness Plaza. “But this opportunity fell into my lap and I am loving every minute of it.”

Blu Indigo is a different spa experience from the moment a customer opens the door to the 1,800 sq. ft. building.

“From the decor to the music, beverages offered and even the stem-wear we use, I really wanted to create an experience here,” said Kallas, who talked about the Greek influences she incorporated in the spa’s peaceful decor.

An extensive list of services, including a large variety of manicures, pedicures, facials, massage and waxing options, is just one of the things that sets Blu Indigo apart.

“I was very specific when developing our menu,” said Kallas, who personally trains all of her employees to make sure that every customer receives the same level of service at the spa. “I want to guarantee that every service is beautiful from beginning to end.”

The Blu Indigo team of five massage therapists, two estheticians and two nail technicians uses high-quality products chosen by Kallas to be as natural as possible. Products used for nail services include Zoya, a vegan line, and Bio Seaweed Gel, which comes from Canada.

According to Kallas, one of the spa’s most popular services is the Charcoal Detox Pedicure, which uses White Japanese Charcoal to detoxify the skin. The pedicure also includes a foot massage with a detoxifying lotion, hot towels and dim lights to increase relaxation.

“My goal is to create a space that people want to come back to,” she said. “The spa is calm and cozy and we work to make a visit here a true experience from beginning to end.”

Although Blu Indigo offers special occasion packages, Kallas emphasizes that she wants to make the experience affordable so that people can come back regularly.

“I want customers to be able to come in all the time, not just for special occasions,” she said. “Routine maintenance is as important as brushing your teeth.”

Blu Indigo Spa is located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and can be reached at 651-3258. For more information, a full list of services and to request an appointment, visit www.bluindigospa.com.