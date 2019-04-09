The SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin has two exciting exhibits on display this month in the Crawford Gallery. The community is encouraged to stop by and see a solo exhibit by Norma Gonzalez and an exhibit featuring student DooDad art.

Norma Gonzalez is a local artist. She is displaying 16 beautiful watercolor works. Melanie Hanson, Library Service & Technology Guide II/Art Coordinator, said, “Norma has been involved with art since she was a child and took two years of painting instruction. She lives to paint nature and buildings.”

Gonzalez, who is a nurse, has lived in Cuba, Spain and California. She works in different mediums, including watercolor, acrylic, crayons and markers. The current exhibit features watercolor paintings.

Gonzalez said in her artist statement, “I love to travel and sketch while I am exploring.”

Gonzalez will be teaching classes called Watercolor: Tools and Rules at the SouthShore Regional Library on Wednesdays on April 24, May 29 and June 26.

The DooDad exhibit features multiple pieces created by students. Hanson explained, “DooDad is a local competition for Hillsborough County students that create recycled materials sculptures with a theme.”

Any student, whether they go to a public or private school or are homeschooled, can enter the competition. This year, the theme was Wildlife Conservation. Students are required to repurpose aluminum cans, straws and maps donated from AAA to create sculptures which adhere to the theme.

In the exhibit, there are several unique and cleverly created exhibits, including a wonderfully created exhibit called “Manatees.” This one was created by Alex Wagner, a homeschool student. “Manatee” won Middle School Best of Show and First Place.

Other interesting exhibits include “Mangrove Estuary,” which was created by Brenda Eastep’s fifth grade class at Ruskin Elementary; “Arctic Foxes” by Aubree Gooddine, a homeschool student; and “Pollinator Garden,” a group exhibit created by a group of homeschool students which won an Honorable Mention Award.

The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.