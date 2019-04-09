Premier Radiation Oncology Ribbon-Cutting

Premier Radiation Oncology announced the exciting arrival of the newest radiation delivery equipment in the nation with its Halcyon linear accelerator built by Varian.

As a radiation oncology clinic, Premier uses X-Rays to cures cancer. This is the most precise machine in operation.

The team, led by Dr. Alexander Engelman—the #1 Radiation Oncologist in the Tampa area as peer-nominated in Tampa Magazine—and staff of nurses, physicists, dosimetrists and radiation therapists, demonstrated not only a commitment to the latest in technological advancement but also a commitment to supporting patients and families throughout their journey to healing. The center offers patients and families nutritional guidance, alternative and complementary treatment recommendations and encourages engagement with faith, family and community.

Through its partnership with a local sustainability advising group, ShiftCo, all cancer treatments for 2019 will be carbon-neutral. To the center’s knowledge, no other cancer center in the nation can claim to have zero-footprint cancer therapy.

It is located at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview. Call 734-8911.

Leaven Brewing Brings Home Gold Medal For ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale

Jillian Lynch and husband KJ Lynch the owners of Leaven Brewing in Riverview, recently were the recipients of a gold medal for its ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale. It was won at Tampa Bay Beer Week’s annual ‘Best Florida Beer’ competition.

“‘Cheeky Blonde’ was one of the first craft beers we introduced to our tap room in Riverview.”

Leaven Brewing is located at 11238 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

European Wax Center To Open In Brandon

European Wax Center, the nation’s leading provider of waxing and brow services, is expanding to Brandon Centre South, 1933 W. Lumsden Rd., next to Home Goods.

Several well-experienced members of the staff from the Tampa location will transfer to see this new center off to a top performing start.

European Wax Center has set the industry standard. Many Brandon residents have been visiting the downtown center for years, enjoying the benefit of 15 minute services close to their offices.

Visit www.waxcenter.com for more information.

Family-Owned Naffco Flooring & Interiors Has Served The Area Since 1937

The family-owned and operated Naffco Flooring & Interiors has been serving homes in the Tampa Bay area with flooring, shutters, blinds and cabinetry needs since 1937. It has been providing top-quality products and services for more than 75 years.

Naffco & Interiors offer great customer service experience from its design consultants on the showroom floor to the installation craftsmen in your home. Highly skilled and trained craftsmen, who are professional and courteous, are prepared to meet all your interior remodel and decorating needs.

There are three showrooms in South Tampa, Carrollwood and Brandon. The Brandon location is at 1920 W. Brandon Blvd.

Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flagship Sailing School Offers Training Course Around Greek Islands

Flagship Sailing School is offering a training cruise in the Ionian Sea (Greece) from Saturday, May 25 to Saturday, June 1 on a 2013 BAVARIA Cruiser 45 with four cabins.

The cruise will start from the Old Fortress of Corfu; one of the finest destinations in the Mediterranean with a plan to visit a different place every day, stopping for swimming in protected bays and beaches. Most evenings will be docked ashore, or day in anchor, around 7 p.m.

The price for the cruise is $1,200/person based for double occupancy/cabin and $1,800/person for single occupancy/cabin. The policy regarding cabin assignment is first to book, first to choose. ASA certifications are $395/certification.

For more information, email office@flagshipsailing.com or call George ‘Nordie’ Norwood cell at 760-7803. Visit http://flagshipsailing.com/.

Get Your Philly Pretzels In Riverview

John and Michele Maffei recently opened Tampa Bay’s first Philly Pretzel Factory in Riverview offering fresh baked pretzels with all types of pretzels and dips for all tastes. Enjoy fresh hot soft pretzels, pretzel dogs, cheese steaks, cinnamon pretzels and party trays.

The Maffeis, who are originally from Philly, have always dreamed about opening their own location and are spearheading the company’s development in Tampa.

Hours are Monday and Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday 10:30-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Philly Pretzel Factory is located at 11244 Boyette Rd.

Medi-Weightloss® Can Help You Achieve A Healthy Weight

The Medi-Weightloss® Program is not just another diet, it is a Physician-Supervised and clinically-proven approach that helps patients achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The professionals focus on preventive medicine. After medical tests and in-depth consultation with each patient, the medical staff creates an individualized and comprehensive plan for each patient.

Preventative care services are offered, including screening and counseling.

Medi-Weightloss® is located at 203 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 877-MED-LOSS or visit www.mediweightloss.com.

MPact Services Inc. Offers Electronic Recycling & Disposal

Donna and Matt McCarty are the owners of MPact Services, Inc., a family-owned business, catering to small and large companies by providing a complimentary service to properly and safely dispose of end-of-life electronics.

It accepts televisions, telephones, computer equipment, office equipment, audio/visual equipment, household electronics and appliances.

It is located at 2632 Causeway Center Dr. in Tampa. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 644-4996 or visit www.mpactservicesusa.com.

Benjamin Limmer Is New HART CEO

Benjamin Limmer, AICP, the new CEO of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART), hosted listening sessions on his first official day at the helm, March 25.

“I have found that the teams I have had the pleasure of leading often have the answers to the challenges that every organization faces.” said Mr. Limmer, “My commitment to the HART team and the community we serve is simple: to listen and learn. Together, we will transform HART into the transportation network of the future.”

Visit www.gohart.org/.

Clearview Window Cleaning Service

ClearView Window Cleaning Services focus on superior cleaning of interior and exterior windows, including screens, for residential and commercial properties.

Owner Ted Manna believes keeping your windows and frames clean on a regular basis will prolong the life of your windows and brighten your view and attitude. He offers free estimates, works in a professional manner and is licensed and insured. No contract is required.

ClearView is known for superior customer service, reliability and safety. You will notice the professional difference and attention that is given to detail every time ClearView is on the job.

Call 814-207-7018 or text for your free estimate.

Florida Home Partnership Rolls Out New Corporate Logo

Florida Home Partnership (FHP) has brought a unique homeownership program to Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. The USDA Self-help Homeownership Program has enabled low and moderate-income families to realize the dream of homeownership. A sweat equity program where eligible homebuyers must contribute a minimum of 600 hours towards building their homes and the homes of their neighbors, FHP has assisted over 900 families obtain housing through Self-help, rehab and rental apartments.

The nonprofit agency announced a major rebranding to reflect the company’s evolution in the affordable housing arena. Mike Morina, executive director of FHP, said, “The housing market is changing as new technologies increase energy efficiency and sustainability of homes. We seek to take advantage of these trends and diversify our product offerings even further, so changing our corporate logo is timely and appropriate.”

Morina stated, “We had a committee of FHP employees who diligently worked with a talented designer [Dianna Vannatta of Dianna Designs] over the course of several months to produce the final design.”

Call 672-7860 or email info@flhome.org.

Coastal Catering & Coastal Palms Even Studio Expands To Riverview

Plan your next special event or wedding at Coastal Catering & Coastal Palms Event Studio, a brand new event space and catering service, which has opened in Riverview.

The owners are Sandra Perrino and Chuck and Cheryl Saxe, who work together to provide excellent food and quality service at a great price.

It is located at 9409 and 9429 Hwy 301 S. For more information, visit coastalcateringflorida.com or call 407-6530.