The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub in Ruskin has lots of great entertainment in store for the community over the next few weeks. You can enjoy music and comedy and attend a dinner that will help less fortunate children enjoy summer camp, all in a laid-back setting.

Georgia Vahue, Executive Director for the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “The entertainment provided at the Firehouse Pub enhances the quality of life in the South County.”

First up, on Saturday, April 6 from 6 to 7 p.m., come out and enjoy a delicious Mediterranean dinner provided by Pita Kebab and Chef. The cost of the dinner is $10. All proceeds from the dinner will go to support the Firehouse Cultural Center 2019 Camp Scholarships. This opportunity is limited to 100 diners.

After dinner, stay on to listen to Tampa Bay’s Gypsy Star as they artfully fuse original indie folk rock with rhythms from around the world to create their own unique sounds. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Firehouse Pub will be the place for great comedy on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. Comedians will be announced, but make plans now because you will not want to miss a fun night.

On Saturday, April 27, local star Victoria Ginty and Ladyhawke with Friends will be performing at the Firehouse Pub at 7:30 p.m. Ginty is a singer-songwriter who has had a number one record and received multiple nominations as a singer-songwriter, for song of the year and music video of the year. This accomplished entertainer has made her home in Apollo Beach for the last 10 years. She enjoys playing and performing at venues in both Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.

In a special Sunday matinee on Sunday, May 5, you can come see David Gerald: Blues Rocker at 3 p.m. Gerald’s new album, N2U, was recently released in April of 2018.

Ken Heath, Director of Community and Economic Development for Marion, Virginia, said, “Gerald is hands down one of the top blues musicians of our era. Gerald brings the heart of the legendary blues across the strings on his guitar.”

Advanced tickets to the shows are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. You can get tickets by calling 645-7651 or by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.