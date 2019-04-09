Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I decided to be a teacher because I wanted to have a positive impact in children’s lives. They are the future and it is so important that they are loved and empowered at an early age so they can grow into great people.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goals are to teach kids to be kind and caring members of society. Working as a kindergarten teacher I feel the most important thing is to teach them to be good people and the rest of the academics will follow.

What would be something surprising about you that students would find interesting?

I can usually learn all the lyrics to any song I hear after one listen. Also, I have never had any pets.

How do you show your school spirit?

I show school spirit by wearing my favorite Collins T-shirt every Friday and leading a board games club to connect with more students and provide an extracurricular activity for kids after school.

What is your favorite lunch from your school cafeteria?

I love the Cuban pork sandwiches or the salad bar. Our cafeteria staff does a really good job making healthy and delicious food.

If you could make a change to the school, what would you do?

I would change the size of the rooms or the number of students in our classes, we are all busting at the seems trying to fit all our kids in our school.

What is your favorite book and why?

If I was trapped on an island with my favorite book, I would bring Harry Potter because it is one of my favorite series and never gets old.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“When you love what you have, you have everything you need.”