Each year, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA hosts a Community Impact Dinner. At this dinner, volunteers from area YMCAs are recognized as well as local residents who are dedicated to the community and have a positive impact on Tampa Bay.

This year, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor received the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA’s 2019 Community Impact Award on Monday, March 4. Previous Impact Award winners include Jeff and Penny Vinik, Richard Gonzmart and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Area YMCA facilities each select a volunteer to be recognized. The Volunteer of the Year for 2019 from the Campo Family YMCA is Chris Edwards, who volunteers on the Wellness Floor and on the Aquatics Deck. Edwards greets members and cleans during slow times. Edwards has been with Campo Family YMCA for six years.

According to Jarrod Williams, Center Executive Director for the Campo Family YMCA, “We nominated Chris because of the sheer joy he brings to the members and staff while he is in the building. Even though he only volunteers on Mondays, he makes sure everyone he touches starts off the week on the right foot. He is always smiling and you can tell he is genuinely happy to be here. He is the kind of person that makes the Campo Y such a special place in our community.”

Edwards said of the recognition, “I like to meet and greet all the people, members and staff. I like to please people and make them feel happy. Their smiling faces feel like sunshine.”

Jarrod explained why it is important to recognize volunteers. “Whether it is the Board of Advisor volunteers, youth sports coaches or a friendly smile greeting you at the door, our volunteers are the foundation on which the Y was built. They sacrifice time, talent and treasure because they believe in our mission,” said Jarrod.

The Campo Family YMCA is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. This branch of the Y offers a multitude of activities for both young and old.

Jarrod said, “The Campo Family YMCA is more than a gym and a place to swim. We are a place where youth, adults, families and seniors can come together to stay active, socialize, meet their health and wellness goals and really reach their full potential.”

For more information, please call 684-1371.