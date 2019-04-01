The Newsome High School Athletic Boosters are planning a good time for a good cause this month. Tickets are still available for the group’s second annual Casino Night to raise funds for the school’s 23 sports teams and the hundreds of athletes that participate in them.

According to Casino Night Coordinator Christi Morgan, the event, which is open to anyone 21 years of age or older, will involve games, food and drink for the cost of a ticket.

“We will have blackjack, craps, roulette and Texas hold ’em,” said Morgan. “The ticket price includes catered dinner, dessert, two drink tickets and $1,000 in casino cash.”

The event will also feature additional entertainment including a silent auction with a basket provided by each sports team, a 50/50 raffle, a pull tab game with the chance to win $300 and smaller prizes given out through the night.

Funds raised at the event will go to pay for wish list items presented by the high school’s sports teams.

“Some of the wish list items include tournament fees, HUDL accounts featuring iPads the coaches use to record games and for training purposes, uniforms, trainer supplies, food stipends for regional and state tournaments and a new board for the track stadium,” said Morgan.

Last year, the event had approximately 200 attendees and raised more than $10,000.

Newsome Athletic Booster Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to the athletes and coaches in all sports at Newsome High School. Memberships and business sponsorships are also available.

Casino Night will be held on Friday, April 12 from 7-11 p.m. at the Barnwell Barn, located at 155 Old Welcome Rd. in Lithia. Ticket prices are $30 if purchased before Wednesday, April 10; on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, the price goes up to $40. Tickets, including raffle and drink specials and table sponsors, can be purchased at www.nhsbooster.com by clicking the Casino Night link at the top of the page.

For more information, contact Morgan at Christi_morgan@verizon.net.