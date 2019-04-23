Join the twotime GRAMMY® Award winner Lauren Daigle at USF’s Yuengling Center on Friday, June 28 when her ‘Look Up Child World Tour’ comes to Tampa. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The ‘Look Up Child World Tour’ kicked off on April 25 with 53 sold-out shows. In response, Daigle extended her tour by adding 19 new stops across the United States and Europe. For the first time, Daigle will tour in Europe with venues in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and London.

“How couldn’t I keep this tour going?” said Daigle. “Something that’s been this much fun, with y’all showing up every night—why stop? Playing this music live, seeing how everyone’s connecting to the songs, singing along, it’s such an amazing vibe, like having a party with a few thousand of my closest friends every night.”

The contemporary Christian music artist debuted in 2015 with her album, How Can It Be, which garnered two GRAMMY® nominations and multiple GMA Dove Awards. Daigle is also a two-time Billboard Music Award winner and an American Music Award winner.

The tour takes its name from her second album, Look Up Child, which was released in 2018. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning album won for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Album’ and ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Song’ for You Say. Although Daigle may be the fastest-selling new artist in Christian music, her song, You Say, has crossed over and also appeared in the Top 40 Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The show offers VIP Packages for purchase featuring exclusive access to a preshow sound check performance by Daigle, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more. Ticket prices range from $29-$87.50 (additional fees apply) per person and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or via phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets to the event are not expected to last.

The USF Yuengling Center is located at 4202 East Fowler Ave. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.laurendaigle.com.