Brandon residents are invited to attend an evening of food and music for a good cause this month. The Brandon High School Band Jazz Ensemble is hosting A Night of Jazz on Friday, April 27 to celebrate a successful season and raise money for another year of the program.

According to Band Director Ravae Douglas, A Night of Jazz, is one of the most significant fundraisers for the school’s band program, in which 85 students participated this academic year.

“After a few years of hosting A Night of Jazz it has become one of our biggest events,” said Douglas, who has been director of the band for five years. “Our students have been working very hard to make the evening a success.”

In addition to the student-performed music, the event will include a full Italian dinner, silents auctions, raffles and special guest artists. Tickets are currently available to purchase from students for $15 and will be on sale at the door on the night of the event for $20.

“Band is a very expensive activity and these students are doing all they can to raise funds to help offset the costs,” said Douglas.

Band parent and incoming President of the Brandon High School Band Booster Club John Sangiorgio is working with the students to plan the event.

“This group has had an extraordinary year with straight superiors in all their assessments,” said Sangiorgio. “We are so proud of them and are looking forward to supporting them at the event.”

Money raised at this and other fundraisers is used to help offset competition and travel costs in addition to helping pay for instrument and uniform repairs and maintenance.

As a co-curricular activity, band takes place during and after school with two seasons: Marching Band season, which takes place from August to November to coincide with football season, and Concert Season from December to May. According to Sangiorgio, approximately 50 percent of the band students this year are freshmen, but there are members from all high school grade levels.

A Night of Jazz will start at 7 p.m. in the Brandon High School Cafeteria. For more information on purchasing tickets in advance, contact Sangiorgio at 694-4813. To learn more about the program, search for Brandon High School Band on Facebook.