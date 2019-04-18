Each year, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA hosts a Community Impact Dinner. At this dinner, volunteers from area YMCAs are recognized as well as local residents who are dedicated to the community and had a positive impact on Tampa Bay.

This year, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor received the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA’s 2019 Community Impact Award on March 4. Previous Impact Award winners include Jeff and Penny Vinik, Richard Gonzmart and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Area YMCA facilities each select a volunteer to be recognized. The Volunteer of the Year for 2019 from the North Brandon Family YMCA is Miriam White who is a volunteer on the Advisory Board at the North Brandon Family YMCA.

White has been with the North Brandon Family YMCA for over 18 years. According to Eric Stinehelfer, Center Executive Director for the North Brandon Family YMCA, “Miriam was nominated by another Board member that has watched her over the years volunteer to work events here at the YMCA. Most of the time, Miriam is the first one to volunteer and the last one to leave the day of the event.”

White said of the recognition, “I volunteer at the YMCA because it is more than just a fitness center; it is a place for families. It is a place where I can give back to the community. It is a place where lifelong friendships are made.”

Stineheffer explained why it is important to recognize volunteers. “It is important to recognize volunteers because it shows the community that we are here giving back to the community where we live. It is also important to show the volunteer base that the YMCA is grateful,” said Stineheffer.

Stineheffer said, “The Y is a place for all ages to enjoy. We have programs that influence everyone at any age. Families can all come to the Y and participate in programs or just enjoy open swim time.”

For more information on the North Brandon Family YMCA, please call 685-5402. The North Brandon Family YMCA is located at 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.